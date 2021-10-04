Particle Counters Market Growing at a CAGR of 9.9% – Regulations and Standards for Clean-rooms and Manufacturing

PUNE, India, 2021-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report “Particle Counters Market by Type (Airborne, Liquid), Application (Cleanroom Monitoring, Contamination Monitoring of Liquids, IAQM), End User (Life Sciences & Medical Devices, Semiconductor, Automotive), Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period, to reach USD 554 million by 2025 from USD 346 million in 2020.

Growth Driver: Regulations and standards for cleanrooms and manufacturing;

With the increasing demand for certified products, various quality certifications such as ISO checks and National Safety and Quality Health Standards (NSQHS) have been made mandatory for ensuring that the standards for manufacturing processes and products are being upheld. Quality certifications require products to be processed in a cleanroom environment to ensure minimum possible contamination. The need to ensure a sterile and contamination-free environment promotes the greater use of cleanrooms and monitored working areas for manufacturing healthcare products.

In addition, the possibility of adverse drug reactions has ensured constant monitoring in the pharmaceutical manufacturing process. According to the FDA, liquid pharmaceutical products labeled for infants and toddlers, offered by leading pharma brands, such as Major Pharmaceuticals and Rugby Laboratories, were recalled in 2017 due to particulate contamination. In the same year, SCA Pharmaceuticals LLC recalled various injectable product lots for possible bacterial contamination. To ensure the highest possible levels of product safety and quality, the focus on effective monitoring has grown with the scale of R&D and manufacturing, and with it, the use of particle counters.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=221564539

Geographically; North America accounted for the largest share of the particle counter market, followed by Europe. In the US, significant public-private funding and investments to support air pollution monitoring-based researches, faster adoption of technologically advanced particle counters among end users, and strong trend of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research are some of the key factors driving the market for particle counters. Moreover, growing stringent guidelines for pharmaceutical and food products; increasing demand for particle counters in applied markets such as pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, water & environmental monitoring testing; increasing public awareness to enforce strict air pollution monitoring and control regulations, and continuous government expenditure on air pollution monitoring and control are some of the factors expected to drive the growth of the market in Canada during the forecast period.

The prominent players in the particle counters market are Particle Measuring Systems (US), Beckman Coulter (US), RION Co., Ltd. (Japan), Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions (US), TSI (US), Climet Instruments Company (US), Met One Instruments, Inc. (US), Particle Plus (US), Setra Systems (US), PAMAS (Germany), Chemtrac (US), Hal Technology (US), Konamax (US), Veltek Associates (US), PCE Instruments (UK), GrayWolf Sensing Solutions (US), Extech Instruments (US), Palas GmbH (Germany), HYDAC International (Australia), and Fluke Corporation (US), among others.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=221564539

The airborne particle counters segment accounted for the largest share of the particle counters market.

The airborne particle counters segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the growing monitoring of cleanrooms for the semiconductor, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices industries; low cost of remote particle counters; and rising awareness of indoor quality monitoring.

Life sciences & medical device industries are the largest end users of the particle counters market

In 2019, the life sciences & medical device industry segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Market growth is largely driven by the growing volume of compounds to be detected for the presence of impurities in pharmaceutical samples, increasing production of pharmaceutical formulations, stringent safety regulations, and increased R&D expenditure. The increase in pharmaceutical manufacturing outsourcing from the Asian region and the establishment of new manufacturing facilities by global pharmaceutical giants in newer geographies are also propelling the demand for particle counters in this end-user segment.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=221564539