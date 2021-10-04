Wet Wipes to Remain the Most Preferred Deodorant Wipes Variant Globally Through 2030

Posted on 2021-10-04 by in Retail // 0 Comments

Due to the increasing concerns regarding health and hygiene amongst the consumers the market for deodorant wipes is experiencing a steady growth throughout the world. Also, deodorant wipes are getting popular in different regions of the world due to the fact that they provide freshness and a feeling of refreshment. They are also gaining popularity for cleansing the armpits by preventing the spread of bromhidrosis-causing bacteria.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=184

According to Fact.MR, the global deodorant wipes market is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 920 Mn in the year 2022 and grow at a moderate CAGR during the assessment period.

deodorant wipes market image 02

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Deodorant Wipes Market

  • As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the dry wipes segment is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 290 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a robust CAGR growth during the assessment period of 2017-2022. The dry wipes segment is estimated to account for nearly one-third of the revenue share of the product type segment by the year 2017 end and is expected to gain in market share by the year 2022 end.
  • As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the coconut fragrance type segment will reach a value of nearly US$ 180 Mn in the year 2017. This represents a moderate CAGR growth during the forecast period. The coconut fragrance type segment is estimated to account for more than one-fifth of the revenue share of the fragrance type segment in the year 2017 end and is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2022.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=184

  • As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the dryness relief segment is slated to reach a value of nearly US$ 300 Mn in 2022. The dryness relief segment is expected to lose some market share by the end of the year 2022. The largest share is contributed by the Europe region in the dryness relief segment.
  • Fact.MR forecasts the modern trade deodorant wipes segment to grow from nearly US$ 280 Mn in 2017 to nearly US$ 360 Mn in 2022. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2017 to 2022.

Key Segments of the Deodorant wipes Market

Fact.MR’s study on the deodorant wipes market offers information divided into four key segments-product, fragrance, application, and distribution channel across six region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Product

  • Wet Wipes
  • Dry Wipes

Fragrance

  • Citrus
  • Coconut
  • Floral
  • Lavender
  • Others

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/184

Application

  • Dryness Relief
  • Itch Relief
  • Odour Prevention & Freshness
  • Others

The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for deodorant wipes, which will remain active through 2022. These include companies such as Mandom Corporation, Rock line Industries, Johnson & Johnson, Nice-Pak Products, Kimberly-Clark, Shiseido Company Limited, Procter & Gamble, Diamond Wipes International and Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2018/11/07/1647087/0/en/Plastic-Tray-Market-to-Surpass-US-7-Billion-in-2018-Finds-New-Fact-MR-Study.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Email: sales@factmr.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution