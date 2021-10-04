Lucintel Forecasts Food Testing Kit Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6%-8%

According to the recent study the food testing kit market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6%-8% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing cases of infectious gastrointestinal diseases and need to retain the nutritional values of food items.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in food testing kit market by target tested (pathogens, meat species, GMOs, allergens, and mycotoxins), technology (PCR, immunoassay, and enzyme substrate based), sample (meat, packaged food, cereals, grains, and dairy & nuts), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

“Pathogens market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on target tested, the food testing kit market is segmented into pathogens, meat species, GMOs, allergens, and mycotoxins. Lucintel forecasts that the pathogens market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period as most of the foodborne illnesses are caused by pathogens.

“Within the food testing kit market, the immunoassay segment is expected to remain the largest technology”

Based on technology, the immunoassay segment is expected to witness the largest segment over the forecast period due to its cost-effectiveness, rapid test results, and ability to carry out screening of multiple targets, such as pathogens, meat speciation, GMOs, allergens, pesticides, mycotoxins, and other residues.

“North America will dominate the food testing kit market in near future”

North America is expected to be the largest region over the forecast period over the forecast period due to increasing export activities, which need onsite testing and faster test results to meet the standards & regulations enforced by different countries and regions.

Major players of food testing kit market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Thermo Fisher, Agilent, Eurofins, bioMérieux, Neogen, PerkinElmer, Bio-Rad, QIAGEN, EnviroLogix, and IFP Institut Für Produktqualität are among the major food testing kit providers.

