Best Places to Celebrate New Year in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand, India, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — With Covid now a somewhat permanent fixture in our lives, travelling can be quite a problem and might even make us feel guilty. But even with all the troubles of a global pandemic, we know what you’re thinking ‘New year’s pe toh banta hai!’ Having said so, it can be difficult to decide a place with so many options and only so many chances when you can take a trip in this busy life. So, to help you with deciding the best location for this New Year’s Day, we’ve come up with a list of places you can visit in Uttarakhand to celebrate this special day.

Rishikesh

Where: Foothills of Himalayas, Northern India

What’s in here: This city offers a stunning view of the Ganges and the gorgeous Shiwalik Hills. It’s most popular sporting activity is river rafting from popular spots like Brahmapuri, Shivpuri, Devprayag, Rudraprayag, Kriti Nagar, Byasi, Marine Drive, and Kaudiyala. Do bungee jumping at the Jumpin Heights, get dazzled by the burning lamps of Triveni Ghat, enjoy the sight of various water springs at different spots and even explore Vashishta Gufa as a part of your New Year get away. New Year in Rishikesh is sure going to be a sporty fest.

Mustn’t miss: Laxman Jhula and Ram Jhula, Rishikesh view point

Where to stay: Veda5 Ayurveda & Yoga Retreat

Auli

Where: Chamoli District, Uttarakhand

What’s in here: Auli is famous as the ski resort of India. If you want to spend your new year in peace and tranquillity this is the perfect place for that. Tracking, Yoga, Camping, Skiing, Dancing, Meditation and many other activities can be done at this mesmerising place. There are also a lot of clubs and resorts where you can party hours on end on the New Year’s Eve. Clifftop Club, Blue Poppy Resorts, The Tatva are only some of the popular names of the clubs available in Auli. Celebrate your New Year in Auli for some peace and calm this year.

Mustn’t miss: Trishul Peak, Auli Ropeway

Where to stay: The Himalayan Abode, Hotel Mount View

Chopta

Where: Rudraprayag District, Uttarakhand

What’s in here: Known as the mini-Switzerland of India, Chopta offers a stunning view of the snow-covered Himalayan mountains and surrounded by thick forest. Chopta tourism is most famous for its 4000 meters long Chandrashila Summit trek. It also has the highest Shiva temple in the world called Tungnath. It is mostly visited by tourists for trekking, bird watching, yoga and meditation. If you celebrate your New Year in Chopta, you can also enjoy the experience of an untouched and protected biodiversity on this land.

Mustn’t miss: Deoriatal, Chandrashila Temple, Ukhimath

Where to stay: Magpie Eco Tourist Village, Mayadeep Herbal Resort

Chandrashila

Where: District of Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand

What’s in here: If Mountain climbing and trekking are a huge passion of yours, you should celebrate your New Year in Chandrashila. Chandrashila trek is one of the best treks to take in India and Uttarakhand and the idyllic beauty surrounding it makes it even more perfect. You can partake in activities like skiing and rock climbing to make your day more adventure filled. With perfect trekking trails and snow-capped mountains, you will have nothing to complain for.

Mustn’t miss: Kedarnath Temple, Tungstan

Where to stay: You will have to find a hotel in Chopta as Chandrashila does not have any arrangements for tourists to stay

Dhanaulti

Where: Foothills of Garhwal Himalaya Range

What’s in here: If you are a nature lover who would love to spend the last day of the year in peace, you should celebrate your New Year in Dhanaulti. Since, Dhanaulti is most of the times a stop for people rather than the destination for their holiday, it will give you the peace and tranquillity you need. You can set your camp in Camp Thangdhar and enjoy various adventure sports like river crossing, rock climbing, rappelling, commando net, zigzag bars, trekking, badminton, and mini basketball.

Mustn’t miss: Potato farm, Chanderi town, Tehri Dam, Apple Orchard Resort

Where to stay: Glamwood Resort Dhanaulti, Silver Dew Resorts, Rock resort

Mussoorie

Where: In Dehradun District

What’s in here: Known as the queen of the hills, Mussoorie is the perfect spot for leisure travellers. You can take part in famous treks like Top Tibba Trek and Benog Hill Bird Sanctuary Hike and enjoy the nature. Or Zipline in the Adventure Park of Mussoorie. Even Mussoorie’s food palette is quite famous around the world so must try the local cuisines there. Of course, no trip to this hill station is really complete without visiting the famous Mall Road of Mussoorie where you enjoy a leisure walk and shop around for your loved ones. Celebrate your New Year in Mussoorie for some good old hill getaway.

Mustn’t miss: Kempty Falls, Gun Hill, Landour, Lake Mist

Where to stay: The Forest View Resort, Hotel Sungrace, Hotel Padmini Nivas

Nainital

Where: Kumaon Foothills of the outer Himalayas

What’s in here: Nainital is a charming lake town and often considered the most popular hill station in northern India. It is surrounded by seven hills on all sides. You will also see a lot of villas and bungalows here as it was the summer capital of the United Provinces in the British Era. You should celebrate your new year in Nanital if you want to partake in several fun activities like hot-air ballooning, paddling, para-gliding, golfing, horse riding and mountaineering. Mall road is the most popular attraction of Nainital and it also offers several forest trails for people who just want to enjoy the stunning view.

Mustn’t miss: Naina Devi Temple, Khurpa Taal, Jama Masjid Mosque, Snow View Point

Where to stay: The Naini Retreat, Fisherman’s Lodge, Manu Maharani Resorts

We hope that this list of places all situated in Uttarakhand will help you decided on your New Year Trips.