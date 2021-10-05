Block, Klukas, Manzella, & Shell Represents Nursing Home Abuse Cases

Posted on 2021-10-05 by in Law // 0 Comments

Joliet, Illinois, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — Klukas, Manzella, & Shell is pleased to announce they represent individuals in nursing home abuse cases. They understand how sensitive these cases can be and strive to help individuals and their families fight for justice.

Nursing home abuse can have severe consequences, including death, making these types of cases challenging to handle. The professional lawyers at Block, Klukas, Manzella, & Shell work closely with families to help get the justice and compensation their loved ones deserve. They investigate the case and help families determine the best way to move forward to ensure their loved one is properly compensated for the injuries or other problems they sustained. These cases often involve active abuse and neglect and require compassionate representation to get results.

Block, Klukas, Manzella, & Shell handle all types of nursing home abuse, including abandonment, lack of supervision, sexual assault, defective equipment, physical or mental abuse, coersion, and more. They know how to prove the case and determine the best choice for moving forward with the case.

Anyone interested in learning more about their representation for nursing home abuse cases can find out more by visiting the Block, Klukas, Manzella, & Shell website or by calling 1-815-726-9999.

About Block, Klukas, Manzella, & Shell: Block, Klukas, Manzella, & Shell is a full-service law firm representing clients in nursing home abuse, worker’s compensation, medical malpractice, personal injuries, and more. Their compassionate team helps make cases less stressful for clients, giving them the guidance they need to make wise decisions. They work closely with clients to get the best outcome for their case.

Company: Block, Klukas, Manzella, & Shell
Address: 19 W. Jefferson St.
City: Joliet
State: IL
Zip code: 60435
Telephone number: 1-815-726-9999
Fax number: 1-815-727-6378

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution