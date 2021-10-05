Reciprocating Compressors

Kirloskar at the Heart of Refrigeration supplier in Saudi Arabia

KPCL’s reciprocating compressor range includes KCX (Air Cooled), PCX (Air Cooled) Series of Compressors, used in various applications of AC&R.

KPCL has 60+ years of experience in Compressor manufacturing for Refrigeration. Kirloskar is a leading manufacturer in the world. The reciprocating range of refrigeration compressors has wide applications in the area of industrial refrigeration which includes food & beverage processing and preservation like Fruits & Vegetable cold storages, Dairies, Ice cream, Breweries, Beverages, Ice plants, Meat Processing, Fish Processing, and process refrigeration which includes pharmaceuticals, chemicals etc. These ranges also cater to HVAC applications including water chilling etc.

Market Leader for Last 40+ Years in Industrial Refrigeration application:

Superior COP(Coefficient of Performance) values at full and part load operation, modest capital investment and low maintenance cost are some of the Key benefits of KPCL’s refrigeration compressor that makes it the first choice of customer.

These Compressors are suitable for use with variety of refrigerant including R-717 (NH3), R-22 and other HFC’s