2021-10-05

AL KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, 2021-Oct-05

Refrigeration Compressors

Air Conditioning And Refrigeration (ACR) started with manufacturing of Air Conditioning & Refrigeration compressors (equipment group) and expanded into refrigeration projects.

Projects sub-division undertakes Lump Sum Turn Key (LSTK) Projects which include planning, designing, manufacturing, installing and commissioning of Refrigeration Systems.

Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Systems offers three product lines namely – Reciprocating Open Type Compressors (Cold Chain applications), Process Refrigeration Systems (Refinery and Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Fertilizers and Marine) and Vapour Absorption Chillers (Process Cooling and Air Conditioning). ACR equipment ranges from 50 to 500 TR, Vapour Absorption Chillers from 90 to 500 TR and Refrigeration Systems up to 800 TR.

ACR – has four Business Groups that are independently monitored. These groups are:

* Equipment (Compressors for refrigeration system), Refrigeration Systems (Industrial refrigeration packages, Customized turnkey projects)
* Screw compressor package

*Containerized Ice , water chilling plants & Marine HVACR

*Vapour Absorption Chillers (HP Steam Driven VAC’s and Direct Fired VAC’s

Reciprocating Compressors

Kirloskar at the Heart of Refrigeration supplier in Saudi Arabia

KPCL’s reciprocating compressor range includes KCX (Air Cooled), PCX (Air Cooled) Series of Compressors, used in various applications of AC&R.

KPCL has 60+ years of experience in Compressor manufacturing for Refrigeration. Kirloskar is a leading manufacturer in the world. The reciprocating range of refrigeration compressors has wide applications in the area of industrial refrigeration which includes food & beverage processing and preservation like Fruits & Vegetable cold storages, Dairies, Ice cream, Breweries, Beverages, Ice plants, Meat Processing, Fish Processing, and process refrigeration which includes pharmaceuticals, chemicals etc. These ranges also cater to HVAC applications including water chilling etc.

Market Leader for Last 40+ Years in Industrial Refrigeration application:

Superior COP(Coefficient of Performance) values at full and part load operation, modest capital investment and low maintenance cost are some of the Key benefits of KPCL’s refrigeration compressor that makes it the first choice of customer.

These Compressors are suitable for use with variety of refrigerant including R-717 (NH3), R-22 and other HFC’s

 

 

