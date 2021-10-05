Mitigate Warehouse Noise Hazards With a Modular Solution

Atlanta, Georgia, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — In most industrial environments, a certain level of noise will be created as a byproduct of manufacturing. While some do not realize it, high noise levels are a frequent hazard in these facilities, as even sustained 85 dB levels can damage hearing over time. However, facilities have several avenues to address these concerns. Engineering controls are common solutions utilized when mitigating hazards. In this case, Panel Built’s line of warehouse offices and enclosures offers a fast and convenient way to implement these engineering controls to reduce noise in your facility.

With sound dampening board integrated into the wall design, Panel Built’s warehouse office systems allow companies to create comfortable workspaces or enclosures around equipment to reduce noise from spreading into the facility. Panel Built warehouse buildings can be designed 100% to customer specifications, perfect for unique machine enclosures or outfitting offices in an existing facility with a highly adaptable design. Panel Built offers full-service building solutions across the United States and works as a turn-key warehouse office provider. With the office walls prefabricated in Panel Built’s specialized modular construction facility, the work left at the job site is minimal for quick, convenient installations.

Working in the modular industry for the past 25 years, Panel Built has worked on thousands of modular projects all across the United States and internationally. Today, Panel Built offers a complete line of custom modular offices, mezzanines, security booths, pre-assembled exterior buildings, and cleanrooms. From the US military to our local school system, Panel Built has one mission “To Solve Our Customers’ Space Needs With Excellence And Great Customer Service.”

For more information, visit: https://www.panelbuilt.com/products/warehouse-offices