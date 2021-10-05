APPLE VALLEY, Minnesota, USA, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — ARDUTIME, LLC announces the release of the iBrics Experiments with Light Set. The set is now available for Pre-Order.

iBrics Education Sets help develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills in kids 8 and older. iBrics sets deliver fun science learning, through hands-on STEM experiments which spark children’s imagination and creativity.

The iBrics Experiments with Light Set, designed for kids 8 and older, includes 8 iBrics modules, 9 fun experiments, and provides hours of learning.

Using the iBrics Experiments with Light Set, kids conduct fun, hands-on science experiments such as:

1. Build a strobe light

2. Simulate red and blue emergency vehicle lights

3. Design and build a night light

4. Understand the “how” behind smart phone auto-brightness display

5. Build a light meter

6. Conduct cool science experiments with light

7. Build a silent alarm

and many, many more fun activities.

Hands-on experiments are key to engaging young minds in STEM. iBrics Education Sets help develop the skills needed for success in the 21st century.

The iBrics Experiments with Light Set can be ordered at:

https://ibrics.cc/product-category/ibrics-stem-education-sets/