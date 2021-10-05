Juan Carlos Manjarrez, protagonist of a biographical documentary

Juan Carlos Manjarrez, one of the most prominent hyperrealist painters in Latin America, stars in a documentary produced by the Héctor Díaz Gallery

Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — On the occasion of its 30th anniversary, Héctor Díaz Gallery produces a short documentary about Jalisco artist, Juan Carlos Manjarrez, icon of his generation, Mexico, Latin America and the 21st century.

Also known as “Manjarrez”, is the creator of the “Sublime Neo Hyperrealism” style, through which he manages to captivate the viewer with a minimalist and monochrome art, almost like a photograph, where he mainly portrays and highlights women.

“My art is minimalist, monochromatic, simple. Simplicity is the root of ultimate sophistication. Women as recurring theme. Every beginning of something great… a woman who provokes it.”

– Juan Carlos Manjarrez

Héctor Díaz Gallery is pleased to make history thorugh this amazing documentary film.

