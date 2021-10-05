Edinburgh, Scotland, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — Join us for the 7th Global Summit on Dermatology and Cosmetology Meeting! The great advances in Dermatology and Cosmetology are about to be discussed at this conference, and information about the techniques will be shared. The conference would have an excellent platform for attendees from universities and institutions to interact with world-class dermatologists, cosmetologists, and businesspeople. Dermatology Summit 2022 will not only be stage estimation in a massive gathering of participants, but it will also be an attempt to spread scientific developments in the ever-changing area of Dermatology. More than 500 eminent dermatologists are expected to attend the Dermatology Summit 2022.

We warmly welcome you to Paris and hope that the Dermatology Summit 2022 promotes you and leads to new partnerships and collaborations.