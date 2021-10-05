Whistle-blower Takes Legal Action Against British Ministry of Defence in conjunction with Documentary Premiere

London, UK, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — Colin Wallace, a British whistle-blower; who was wrongly accused of murder and imprisoned, is taking legal action against the Ministry of Defence UK. Accompanying this announcement is a documentary called The Man Who Knew Too Much, which details his life, work in the Army PsyOps and wrongful conviction and imprisonment.

The announcement of legal action comes two days after the online premiere of the documentary The Man Who Knew Too Much(https://youtu.be/z8FDPU-tDBU ). The documentary, which won a “Special Award for Investigation & Reporting” from the Harrogate Film Festival UK in May 2021, charts Colin Wallace’s journey from high flying intelligence officer to incarcerated convict and beyond. At the height of his career, Wallace worked behind the scenes spreading and creating fake news but later became a victim of a similar demise.

The Man Who Knew Too Much includes contributions by Stephen Dorril, one of the foremost experts on the British intelligence services; Fred Holroyd, a former Military Intelligence Officer; and Richard Jenkins, who wrote a book about a witchcraft scare created by British Army PsyOps.

Ciaran McAirt of Paper Trail Legacy Archive Research writes: “In a modern world driven by information, instant messaging and social media, we have much to learn from The Man Who Knew Too Much. Disinformation and psychological operations may be easier to deploy today than they were half a century ago.”

The film is produced independently on a shoestring budget of £3500 by filmmaker Michael Oswald. Oswald’s previous films include Princes of the Yen (2014) and The Spider’s Web (2017), described by film critic Bianca Garner as a political drama more thrilling than John le Carré.

Independent POV Ltd is a documentary production company set up by Michael Oswald. It produces independent documentary films that explore the themes of secrecy and abuse of power. The films aim to challenge dogma and encourage thinking.

