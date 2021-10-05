IBG Global Winds Down a Successful 2021

Wilmington, Delaware, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — IBG Global LLC is winding down a very active year of bringing information about marketing opportunities worldwide to exporters in every continent.

Having presented 10 general information webinars to a wide audience in 2020, IBG was able to offer a number of sector specific webinars during 2021. Some examples follow:

Agritech Marketing Opportunities in the Americas

Cleantech Business Opportunities in Europe & the Middle East

Healthcare Exporting Options in Africa & the Middle East

Impacting the Healthcare Sector in Europe

Interfacing with the Healthcare Sector in Asia

ICT Business Opportunities in Asia

Audience receptivity was high as exemplified by this reaction from Francis Andres, President & CSMO of Alberta’s ACTS Ltd: “Kudos to you and the IBG team for a very informative webinar. This is the best one in the AgriFood sector I have attended over the past year.”

In addition to informational webinars, IBG Global held introductory meetings with economic development organizations worldwide, most recently with KwaZulu-Natal Trade & Investment in South Africa.

In March IBG Global partners were featured at the 2nd Pune International Business Summit in India. Representatives of our offices in Australia, South America, the Middle East and Africa were featured speakers and IBG’s India partners hosted the session.

Two of IBG Global’s partners were also presenters at the SIDO (State International Development Organization) best practices conference in Detroit, Michigan earlier this summer. At that time IBG Brazil’s Fabio Yamada and IBG Germany’s Linda von-Del Haes Guenther, spoke to the assembled group of US state economic development officers.

On October 4th, IBG Middle East partner Sherwin Pomerantz, was the keynote speaker at the annual convocation of MBA students at the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business. He spoke on the uniqueness of Israel’s startup ecosystem.

With staffed locations in 62 countries worldwide, IBG Global LLC successfully accesses 200 world markets. No other international business development consulting group can offer that level of coverage, combined with over 20 years of operating experience.

