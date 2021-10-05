Software Suggest 2021 awards: edge CRM bags the prestigious “Best Usability” award

Mumbai, India, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — A huge triumph has struck edge CRM, a Mumbai-based Customer Relationship Management firm! Software Suggest, a well-established business listing and reviewing platform has awarded its “Best CRM in the Usability category”, “Great User Experience” and “Highest Satisfaction Products” awards to edge CRM for its high popularity and tremendous growth statistics.

The recognition comes as a big surprise for the edge CRM team in this year of constant struggle and business uncertainties. Their team’s dedication and persistent aspiration for success has put a gleaming feather, or should we say three feathers on their cap!

“Awards are always a source of inspiration for us. And when such accolades come from a prestigious platform like Software Suggest, it feels rewarding,” says Ravindra Warang, co-founder of edge CRM.

He further states, “Last year when we were awarded the “Top Trending CRM software” and “Best Value”, hardly had we dreamt that we would receive another one so soon! Thank you Team Software Suggest for the felicitation.”

On this momentous occasion, Pragnesh Lodaya, co-founder of edge CRM would like to thank the entire team at Software Suggest. He feels the award will definitely encourage us to innovate more and make the CRM experience more fruitful for our users.

About edge CRM: edge CRM boasts a 2200+ satisfied user base with India’s top electronics manufacturing and financial firms as their clients. Engineered with a focus on relationship building and ease of operation, edge CRM offers state-of-art AI-driven lead qualifier, cloud-based data capture, 40+ Key Performance Indicators, a preemptive dashboard, and a robust security framework.

