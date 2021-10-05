DNA Profiling Test in India

New Delhi, India, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — DNA profiling is an advanced study of a person’s genetic material. Like a person’s fingerprint, their DNA fingerprint is also unique to them.

DNA profiling or DNA Fingerprinting is a technique, including extracting DNA from the oral epithelial cells. The isolated DNA is then broken into smaller fragments called Short Tandem Repeats or STRs. The latter is then amplified to get comprehensive data about the DNA. A computer program then reads all the data and gives the final DNA profile/fingerprint. Based on the match/mismatch, the biological relationship between two or more persons can be determined, and the individual’s DNA profile can serve as his personal genetic/physical identification.

What is a DNA profiling test used for?

A DNA profiling test is vital for R&D in medical and biological fields. It also finds its use to:

Investigate a person’s involvement in a crime

Identify familial relationships

DNA test for peace of mind, immigration, etc.

Check compatibility for an organ transplant

Perform a cell line authentication test

Carry out ancestry testing

Determine identical twins or type of relationship between siblings

A DNA profiling test is also called by various other names, including genetic fingerprinting, typing, fingerprinting, identity testing, etc.

The sample collection for a DNA profiling test is painless and noninvasive. After sample collection, the DNA is extracted and copied several times to get enough for a profile. The process also requires determining the size of the STRs.

One can expect the delivery of test results within 3 to 5 business days.

