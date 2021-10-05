Economic Times recognises Cyfuture as one of the Promising Brands in 2021

Noida, India, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — ET Edge announced the list of Economic Times Promising Brands 2021, and Cyfuture was recognized as one of the most promising brands in the technology space. The company was applauded for its out-of-the-box thinking and unique approach towards delivering next-gen solutions to businesses across industries.

Led by the CEO and founder, Mr. Anuj Bairathi, Cyfuture has been a pioneer Indian tech company delivering cutting-edge digital solutions for more than two decades. A household name in the hosting and business process services industry, Cyfuture has broadened its horizons lately. It has emerged as one of the few very indigenous Cloud Solution Providers in India. Catering to the unique demands of SMEs and large-scale organizations, Cyfuture has developed solutions by integrating the latest technology, upscale infrastructure facilities, and top of the line workforce.

“We have been handling Fortune 500 companies for two decades and have created a community of organizations who believe in delivering utmost quality to the end-user. Now Cloud is the future for us, and our mission is to facilitate millions of businesses through next-gen cloud solutions that we are bringing to the market”, said Anuj Bairathi in one of his addresses.

About Cyfuture

Cyfuture is one of India’s few Cloud Services Providers with indigenous data centers and facilities at multiple locations. A Tier III data center that is MeitY impaneled, Cyfuture Cloud has created a niche market for themselves, expanding by the day.

About ET Best Brands

About the list, ET conducted extensive surveys and shortlisted brands on the parameters like brand value, innovation, consumer satisfaction, brand recall, quality, and customer service. According to the ET website, “Measuring any brand’s success is a tricky affair. Especially in the new digitized economy where people increasingly believe in interacting with a brand. ET has taken the challenge by segregating the brands by sector or market position they hold.”

Cyfuture India Pvt Ltd.

Plot – 197, Noida Special Economic Zone

Noida

sales@cyfuture.com

+91-120-6667700