Coating Pretreatment Market worth 3.83 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Coating Pretreatment Market by Type (Phosphate, Chromate, Chromate-Free, and Blast Clean), Metal Substrate (Steel and Aluminum), Application (Automotive & Transportation, Appliances, and Building & Construction), by Region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America) – Global Forecasts to 2021″, The global market size of coating pretreatment is projected to reach USD 3.83 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 5.76% from 2016.

The major drivers identified for the global coating pretreatment market are rising demand for powder coatings, high growth in end-use industries, and increasing demand from developing countries. The demand from the construction application is driven by growing urbanization in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa, which resulted into increased demand for residential, commercial, and industrial infrastructure.

Chromate free coating pretreatment growing at the highest rate

Stringent government regulations in the U.S. and Europe, especially to reduce air pollution, will trigger the need for adopting new, low-pollution coating technologies. The chromate free pretreatment coatings are now used as a substitute of chromate-based pretreatment due to its environmental friendly nature. It also adheres to the regulations of REACH and other institutions. It is the fastest-growing market among all types of coating pretreatment in Europe and North America. It is used for the pretreatment of aluminum and light alloys.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for coating pretreatment

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for coating pretreatment, both in terms of volume and value, followed by Europe and North America. Countries such as the U.S., China, and Germany are the major markets of coating pretreatment. Due to the increasing demand on domestic front, rising income levels, and easy access to resources, Asia-Pacific has emerged as the leading market of coating pretreatment. South America, especially Brazil, has also emerged as a key market for coating pretreatment manufacturers. Not only is the demand for coating pretreatment expected to be strong in Brazil, but its proximity to the U.S. makes it an emerging market for setting up production facilities.

Key players in the coating pretreatment market

The key players in the coating pretreatment market are Chemetall GmbH (Germany), PPG Industries (U.S.), Henkel AG & Co., KGaA (Germany), Nihon Parkerizing Co., Ltd. (Japan), Nippon Paint Company Limited (Japan), Axalta Coating Systems LLC (U.S.), AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), The Sherwin Williams Company (U.S.), The Valspar Corporation (U.S.), and Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.(Japan).