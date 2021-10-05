Worldwide Sales of Fluidized Bed Dryer Is Projected to Record a Volume CAGR of Nearly 3.5% through 2027

According to a new Fact.MR report, global sales of rotary dryers were close to 390 units in 2018, and are estimated to log a 3% Y-o-Y growth in 2019. A plethora of aspects influence the rotary dryers industry, ranging from efforts of players to develop products with greater thermal efficiency through recycling of exhaust gases, to growing demand from process industries where reliability and lower sensitiveness to fluctuations in product size are key imperatives.

Request a Sample of this Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3583

The report opines that continuous rotary dryers will remain preferred among end users, with sales in 2018 estimated at approximately 270 units. Elimination of consecutive drying requirements per material load, involved in batch drying processes, and relevant operational cost, have advocated the adoption of continuous rotary dryers among industries. Additionally, advances in continuous rotary dryers such as integration of multiple functions, which range from granulation and coating, to cleaning and classifying, have been favoring the popularity and sales of continuous rotary dryers in recent years.

According to the report, although the drying technologies have been an essential requirement in the manufacturing processes, the industry is closing in on its maturity in terms of application. However, the proliferation of the medical marijuana industry has been paving opportunities for the manufacturers of industrial dryers, which in turn has rubbed off on the development and adoption of rotary dryers to a significant extent. As the demand for industrial hemp drying equipment continues to surge, the rotary dryers industry will continue to witness a sustained growth.

Get Customization on this Research Report for specific research solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=3583

Free Mindfulness Meditation Apps to Gain Trajectory Boost during 2021-2031 –

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MCEzxHyNzHc

APAC Leads the Way in Rotary Dryers Landscape

The study finds that APAC continues to spearhead the rotary dryers industry in terms of unit sales, accounting for over 30% sales. Significant growth in the food & beverage industry, backed by rising demand for packaged & processed food in the developing nations, have underpinned the demand for rotary dryers in the region. The regional players are currently focusing on enhancing key attributes of the rotary dryers such as improved flow conditions, and better mixing of materials, in a bid to ensure greater drying speed.

The adoption of rotary dryers in various industrial processes continues to grow unabated, as leading market players invest in the development of solutions that feature enhanced thermal resistance. Additionally, the emphasis on the betterment of the industrial infrastructure has been intensifying across economies, which has directly influenced the demand for various industrial equipment & technologies. This, coupled with the government initiatives for accelerating growth of the manufacturing sector, will continue to favor the sales of rotary dryers.

The report finds that stringent regulations imposed on the use of industrial equipment to curtail the associated emissions have been confining adoption of various industrial drying technologies. High cost of new equipment has also been a major concern among end-use industries, which has led small-scale contractors to opt for rental equipment. However, favorable government guidelines pertaining to industrial processes alongside the sustainability-driven efforts of the industry, has upheld new equipment sales in the rotary dryers market.

Speak to Research Analyst

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=3583

According to the study, nature of the rotary dryers market remains highly consolidated, with leading players accounting for over 60% shares. Large-scale integrated production technologies, along with extensive production capacity and strong global distribution, are key strengths of leading players that have supported their supremacy in the rotary dryers market. Emerging players in the rotary dryers market are focusing on increasing their production capacity while expanding their regional occupancy, to remain competitive.

This Fact.MR study offers a long-term outlook of the rotary dryers market for the period, 2019 to 2027. The rotary dryers market is projected to record a volume CAGR of nearly 3.5% through 2027.

For More Insights

http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/03/02/1993317/0/en/Electric-Rice-Cooker-Sales-via-Online-Channels-to-Outgrow-Offline-Global-Market-to-Witness-7-CAGR-by-2029-End-Projects-Fact-MR.html

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions.We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai.While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise.Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed.

Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

E: sales@factmr.com

Website: https://www.factmr.com