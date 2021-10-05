Sortation Systems Market demand to grow at CAGR of 5% by 2027 | TMR

In today’s highly competitive marketplace, multiple sectors, industries, and business processes are undergoing changes with new technologies and innovations. Such factors are positively supporting the growth of the sortation systems market.

With the aid of modern technologies, sortation systems are becoming popular among several industries. The growing penetration of automated filling and sorting systems across industries is towering the growth of the sortation systems market.

Sortation systems are high throughput machinery systems designed for small order sizes in shipping and logistics. Furthermore, in the recent years, it has been observed that many distributors are switching to automated sortation systems to optimize the supply chain. In order to improve operations and profit margins, distributors are adopting automated sortation systems. Such factors are projected to fuel the growth of the sortation systems market across the world.

Sortation systems are designed to sort a number of consumer products such as post and parcels, medicines, textiles, packaged food and beverages, and others. Sortation systems are generally used for small size products to deliver packaged products on time. Sortation systems are generally installed for food & beverages, retail, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare.

In parallel, the integration of Industry 4.0 across the world is anticipated to drive the growth of the sortation systems market. In many industries, IoT and other process optimization equipment are taking place. These factors are expected to create potential growth opportunities for the sortation systems market in the near future. Apart from this, rising industrial automation and the growth of e-Commerce are also key growth factors of the sortation systems market across the world.

Sortation Systems Market: Drivers and Challenges

The global push for efficient and optimize supply chains is one of the primary factors fuelling the growth of the sortation systems market. The modernization of warehouses is creating potential growth opportunities for the sortation systems market. The growing technological expansion of industries has been a key factor, and has offered lucrative opportunities for the sortation systems market.

Furthermore, government initiatives for Industry 4.0 and industrialization is towering the growth of the sortation systems market in most of the developed and developing economies. Apart from this, the rising trend of industrial automation is a major factor that is driving the growth of sortation systems market.

However, issues such as lack of digital development in developing countries act as restraining factors for the sortation systems market. Moreover, the high integration cost of a sortation system is one challenge for the growth of the sortation systems market.

Sortation Systems Market: Segmentation

The global sortation systems market can be segmented as:

Segmentation of the sortation systems market on the basis of product type:

Loop Sortation Systems

Linear Sortation Systems

Segmentation of the sortation systems market on the basis of configuration:

Pop-up Wheel Sortation Systems

Sliding Shoe Sortation Systems

Air Assisted Sortation Systems

Tilt Tray Sortation Systems

Cross Belt Sortation Systems

Transfer Car Sortation Systems

Others

Segmentation of the sortation systems market on the basis of industry vertical:

Retail & e-Commerce

Post & Parcel Sector

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical & Medical Sector

Large Airports

Others

Sortation Systems Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

Some of the major players in the global sortation systems market are Daifuku Co. Ltd., Vanderlande Industries B.V, OKURA YUSOKI, Murata Machinery, Interroll, KION Group, TGW Group, Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, BEUMER, Fives in Intralogistics, SSI Schaefer, Equinox, Shanxi Oriental Material Handling Co Ltd., and other sortation system manufacturers.

