Growth Of Vegan Population Is Driving The Demand Of Pulses Market, Fact.MR Research

Pulses Market Outlook:

Pulses are an essential part of consumer diets across the world. Apart from being a highly rich source of protein, pulses have other nutritional benefits. For instance, they provide important vitamins, complex carbohydrates and minerals, such as iron, antioxidants & folate, owing to which there has been an increase in the demand for pulses in the global market.

Moreover, pulses do not have any cholesterol and virtually no fat, owing to which they have become the preferred choice of consumers seeking no-fat sources of protein, and this is boosting the demand for pulses.

A large number of consumers are facing problems due to the presence of a large amount of cholesterol in their daily diet, and this is forcing them to adopt cholesterol-free foods. This is another key factor that is boosting the demand for pulses.

Rapid increase in the population of vegans is also driving the demand for pulses as pulses are a vegetarian alternative to animal protein. Pulses are also ecologically sustainable agricultural solutions due to their tendency to reduce the emission of gases such as CO2. Their cultivation helps lower the level of greenhouse gases, owing to which the governments of various countries are encouraging farmers to grow pulses.

The Market insights of Pulses will improve the revenue impact of businesses in various industries by:

Providing a framework tailored toward understanding the attractiveness quotient of various products/solutions/technologies in the Pulses Market

Guiding stakeholders to identify key problem areas pertaining to their consolidation strategies in the global Pulses market and offers solutions

Assessing the impact of changing regulatory dynamics in the regions in which companies are keen on expanding their footprints

Provides understanding of disruptive technology trends to help businesses make their transitions smoothly

Helping leading companies make strategy recalibrations ahead of their competitors and peers

Offers insights into promising synergies for top players aiming to retain their leadership position in the market & supply side analysis of Pulses market.

The latest industry analysis and survey on Pulses provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories. Insights and outlook on Pulses market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.

Pulses Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global pulses market has been segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of types, the global pulses market has been segmented as:

Chickpeas

Pigeon Pea

Cowpea

Urad Bean/Black Lentil

Red Kidney Bean

Green Gram

Red Lentil

Others

On the basis of end use, the global pulses market has been segmented as:

Bakery Products

Pasta

Snack Foods

Soups

Cereal Bars

Tortillas

Meat

On the basis of distribution channel, the global pulses market has been segmented as:

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Retail Stores

Online Retailers

This report gives you access to decisive data such as:

Demand of Pulses Market & Growth drivers

Factors limiting Pulses market growth

Current key trends of Pulses Market

Market Size of Pulses and Pulses Sales projections for the coming years

Pulses Company & brand share analysis : Company and brand share analysis on Pulses Market reveals how much market share is captured by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players

: Company and brand share analysis on Pulses Market reveals how much market share is captured by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players Pulses Market Historical volume analysis : The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of Pulses .

: The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of Pulses . Pulses Category & segment level analysis : Fact.MR’s Pulses market sales outlook offers category and segment level analysis on lucrative and nascent product types. Market players can use this information to identify sales potential and set sales targets at local, country, and regional level.

: Fact.MR’s Pulses market sales outlook offers category and segment level analysis on lucrative and nascent product types. Market players can use this information to identify sales potential and set sales targets at local, country, and regional level. Pulses market Consumption by demographics: The market intelligence study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers.

The market intelligence study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers. Post COVID consumer spending on Pulses market: The report includes post COVID consumer spending analysis. This information will help business leads understand the shifts in purchasing power and behavior

The report includes post COVID consumer spending analysis. This information will help business leads understand the shifts in purchasing power and behavior Manufacturing trend analysis: Vital information on how market players are aligning their manufacturing strategies with respect to evolving consumer sentiments

Vital information on how market players are aligning their manufacturing strategies with respect to evolving consumer sentiments Pulses market Merger and acquisition activity: MR’s analysis also includes merger & acquisition activity analysis. Pulses market manufacturers and stakeholders will not only know the recent M&As but also understand its impact on competitive landscape and market share

MR’s analysis also includes merger & acquisition activity analysis. Pulses market manufacturers and stakeholders will not only know the recent M&As but also understand its impact on competitive landscape and market share Pulses Market demand by country: The report forecasts Pulses demand by country, giving business leaders the insights to know fast-growing, stable, and mature markets

The report also offers key trends of market and an in-depth analysis of how the projected growth factors will shape the market dynamics in the coming years.

Moreover, it also gives meaningful as well as actionable insights on the competitive analysis of which will be lucrative for the future demand of Pulses Market.

Crucial insights in Pulses market research report:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the Sales of Pulses market.

Basic overview of the Pulses, including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend and supply side analysis of Pulses across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to market stakeholders.

Opportunities for market participants:

Globally, the pulses market is likely to witness significant growth owing to the mounting consumer inclination towards healthy and nutritious food. The ecological sustainability of pulses is also one of the major factors driving the pulses market owing to the reduced emission of CO2 and reduction in the level of greenhouse gases. As this contributes to a global cause, governments of various countries are encouraging the production of pulses at a global level.

Moreover, the growers of pulses are also influenced by the global increase in the demand for pulses, which is expected to rapidly boost the global production of pulses. Furthermore, growth in the health-conscious population is also a major factor contributing to the growth of the pulses market as the demand for cholesterol-free and low-fat food ingredients is increasing.

The leading players of the pulses market are trying their best to capitalize on the opportunities available in the market owing to the increasing demand for protein-rich and gluten-free products. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness high growth in the demand for pulses as a result of population growth.

On the basis of region, the pulses market has been segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ

The Middle East & Africa

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Pulses Market are:

The key market participants identified across the value chain of the global pulses market are B&G Foods, Inc.; LA MILANAISE INC.; Adani Wilmar Limited; Cargill Inc.; The Kraft Heinz Company; Archer Daniels Midland Company; NHC Foods Limited;

Ingredion Incorporated; AGT Food and Ingredients; Globeways Canada, Inc.; BroadGrain Commodities Inc.; ILTA Grain Inc.; Prime Seeds International Inc. and The Scoular Company.

Increasing health consciousness among consumers as well as the growth of the vegan population is driving the pulses market:

The versatile nature and wide range of options for the consumptions of pulses are some of the major factors fuelling the demand for pulses in the market. In the global pulse market, the North America market is expected to capture a significant volume share owing to an increase in the demand for gluten-free ingredients and food in the region. Pulses are also used for making pulse flour, which is widely used in the processed food industry.

Rapid growth in the processed food industry in the recent years has also resulted in the significant growth of the global pulse market. The high protein content in pulses is also expected to help the pulses market penetrate easily into developing countries as the working class population is likely to adopt healthier food products faster than any other demography.

