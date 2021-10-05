One-of-a-kind Online Cookie Store Opens

New Braunfels, TX, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — One-of-a-kind online cookie store, www.BoozyBallCookies.com, opened on September 15th. Boozy Ball Cookies creates liquor-infused cookie balls that are great for desserts, party snacks, and unique gourmet gifts. The opening was a milestone for the small New Braunfels, Texas cookie company and a dream come true for both owners Kerry and David Christensen. Kerry is the CEO and mastermind behind this exciting adventure. She has always had a love for boozy desserts and felt that there is a shortage of fun boozy cookies. Looking around online she couldn’t find anyone else, with the exception of bourbon and rum balls, filling the void.

Starting in March with a group of taste testers from their surrounding neighborhood, they perfected recipes for 13 different balls using a variety of liquors, nuts, and add-ins. By June they began building an online store and presence. September 15th was their first day in Alamo Kitchens, a commercial kitchen in San Antonio, Texas. They had 37 boxes to fill, not many in the big scheme of things, but enough to test their processes. It was an adventure. In the end, all the orders were fulfilled even if they were exhausted the next day.

Kerry and David met in the Air Force while stationed at Malmstrom AFB in Great Falls, Montana. Both proud veterans, Kerry separated shortly before they married while David retired after 21 plus years. Kerry, a Texas Aggie, went on to get a fine arts degree, open a studio as a sculptor (kerrykchristensen.com) and raise two kids. After retirement, David went on to teach High School history for the next 16 years. As his teaching career was nearing its end, Kerry began tossing around the idea of starting their own business. Combining her creative streak and entrepreneurial skills along with their love of cooking—bingo! Boozy Ball Cookies was born.

Boozy Ball Cookies use a wide variety of flavors and liqueurs to create cookies like Cranberry Pistachio Vodka and Salted Caramel Whiskey to Toasted Coconut Rum and Lemon Drop Gin Boozy Balls. Each cookie is hand-rolled and the owners are confident that their Boozy Ball Cookies will exceed your expectations when served at your next party or event. They are also great as a boozy gift for the foodie in your life (that could be you)! They are proud of their product and confident they will exceed your expectations.

Kerry & David Christensen

Tel: (866) 950-3397

www.BoozyBallCookies.com

Us@BoozyBallCookies.com