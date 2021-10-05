Benatar Roofing Group Offers WrapRoof Temporary Roofing

Davie, FL, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — Benatar Roofing Group is pleased to announce they use WrapRoof products to secure damaged roofs until they can complete repairs. Many other companies use typical blue tarps, which don’t stay in place well and can allow water to leak through, resulting in more significant damage.

The WrapRoof product Benatar Roofing Group uses is the most effective temporary roofing solution to prevent water leaks and protect the roof and the structure until the company can complete repairs. The white sheet stretches across the entire roof and uses heatshrink technology to secure it in place. There are no seams to allow water through, preventing further damage and mold development. It’s easy to remove and provides the ultimate protection for damaged roofs. WrapRoof comes with a one-year leak warranty, ensuring safety for the building until repairs are completed.

Benatar Roofing Group uses WrapRoof on all sizes and types of roof to provide additional protection while waiting for repairs. It creates a functional barrier that works just as well as other roofing materials, giving customers peace of mind their structure has the necessary protection against the elements.

Anyone interested in learning about WrapRoof can find out more by visiting the Benatar Roofing Group website or by calling 1-305-965-6810.

About Benatar Roofing Group: Benatar Roofing Group provides roof installation, repair, and maintenance for commercial and residential structures. Their experienced team provides the high-quality service their customers deserve for all their roofing needs. They specialize in roof coatings and sealants for commercial roofs.

Company: Benatar Roofing Group

Address: 4700 SW 51st Suite 208

City: Davie

State: FL

Zip code: 33314

Telephone number: 1-305-965-6810

Email address: info@benatarroofing.com