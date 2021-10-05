FERNS N PETALS CELEBRATES MID-AUTUMN FESTIVAL WITH A COLLECTION OF MOONCAKES AND BOUQUETS

Delhi, India, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — Enjoy this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival with the hallmark tradition of mooncakes and befitting flower arrangements that will certainly uplift the celebrations from Ferns N Petals. Also known as the Moon Festival in view of the moon at its brightest and fullest size, the Mid-Autumn Festival is a well-loved tradition by all in Singapore – especially with Ferns N Petals seasonal offerings.

Despite originating from Delhi, India, Ferns N Petals understands the cultures and traditions of other countries allowing them to venture beyond their shores. Since its humble beginnings in 1994, Ferns N Petals expanded from a single flower shop to become the one-stop gifting platform in 70 countries and counting. Committed to offer high quality gifting products, Ferns N Petals strive to constantly create new and lasting memories and bringing instant joy to your loved ones with same day delivery.

Curating a collection of traditional and mainstay mooncakes from award-winning local brands Chocelf, Drips Bakery and Gin Thye, Ferns N Petals offers a marvellously delicious selection of bakeskin and snowskin mooncakes and an array of other products for your selection. A symbol of completeness and reunion, the sharing of circular shaped mooncakes signifies the unity of families and loved ones – a great way to celebrate meaningful connections and cherished bonds. Getting into the spirit of celebration, the team at Ferns N Petals put together various options of mooncakes that will entice families and friends regardless of preference.

From the rich creamy texture of durian, to unique fusion of Jasmine Green Tea Truffle, the curated mooncakes are available with befitting flower arrangements to elevate your celebrations. Other mooncake offerings include the Traditional Lotus Paste and White Lotus Paste with and without Double Yolk, Pure Snowskin mooncakes, Lotus Osmanthus paste, Durian filling, Strawberry Chia Paste and many more. Curated Chocoelf mooncakes are great alternatives for health conscious and vegan-friendly loved ones.

With the pandemic still keeping visitors at bay, Ferns N Petals introduced gifting combos to encourage one another to cherish and appreciate our loved ones. A thoughtful gesture, mooncakes paired with a lovely bouquet reminds us of the little things in life especially during these trying times.

Deliveries are trackable and shipped through reliable partners with real time notifications. Showing love, care and appreciation goes a long way. Celebrate this Mid-Autumn Festival with one-stop gifting solutions provider and bring forth the notion of showing appreciate and care. With Ferns N Petals, gift giving has never been easier for all occasions.

High-res images of curated mooncakes and flower arrangements can be found here.

About Ferns N Petals

With over 25 years of international presence in South East Asian and Middle East market, Ferns N Petals is one of the leading florist chain providing one stop gifting solutions with more than 320 outlets across the globe. The broad selection of products which some are customisable, caters to all occasions and recipient providing an exceptional yet convenient gifting experience for consumers. Find out more about Ferns N Petals at www.fnp.sg