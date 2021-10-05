Growth In The Number Of Cardholders Is The Factor Expected To Boost The Demand For Loyalty Management Solutions- Says FactMR

Global Loyalty Management Solutions Market: Introduction

Loyalty management solutions are designed to reward customers for their purchases by providing incentives, which will encourage them purchase more in future. Thus, loyalty management solutions enable customer retention, improve customer penetration & cross selling, as well as provide strong value propositions to customers.

Loyalty management solutions mostly comprise different operational parameters, such as earn rates, redemption options and redemption thresholds. Loyalty management solutions are an important part of any business as loyalty management solutions help elevate the business to a higher level. Moreover, loyalty management solutions enable companies to enhance customer loyalty, which ultimately leads to higher revenue. Loyalty management solutions incorporate effective and planned activities to manage, relate, select and control the buying behaviour of consumers.

However, government laws and regulations as a result of lack of awareness about the benefits of loyalty management solutions are hindering the growth of the loyalty management solutions market. Another major challenge faced by the loyalty management solutions market is the failure to create strong bonds between brands & customers and failure to develop successful loyalty programs. These challenges are expected to hamper the growth of the loyalty management solutions market.

Request For Brochure – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=B&rep_id=2590

Global Loyalty Management Solutions Market: Drivers and Challenges

Increased focus on customer satisfaction and customer experience management is one of the major factors driving the loyalty management solutions market. Growth in the number of cardholders and increase in the usage of reward points as cash are important factors expected to boost the demand for loyalty management solutions over the forecast period. Increase in the application of machine learning and Big Data helps systems automate customer experience programs, which is also boosting the loyalty management solutions market. Moreover, the proliferation of mobile technologies requires real-time loyalty management solutions that can be accessed with the help of mobile devices even in the absence of the customer.

Global Loyalty Management Solutions Market: Segmentation

The loyalty management solutions market can be segmented on the basis of solution type, organisation size, deployment, vertical and region.

The loyalty management solutions market segmentation by solution type:

Customer retention

Customer loyalty

Channel loyalty

The loyalty management solutions market segmentation by organization size:

Large enterprises

Small & medium enterprises

The loyalty management solutions market segmentation by deployment:

On-premise

Cloud

The loyalty management solutions market segmentation by vertical:

BFSI

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Hospitality

Retail

Telecom

Education

Others

Request for Customization – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2590

Global Loyalty Management Solutions Market: Competition Landscape

Key Vendors

Some of the market participants in the global loyalty management solutions market identified across the value chain include Aimia Inc., IBM Corporation, Comarch SA, Epsilon Data Management LLC, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Fidelity Information Services Inc., Bond Brand Loyalty Inc., Martiz Holdings Inc., Brierley+Partners, TIBCO Software and Microstrategy, Inc.

Key Development

In October 2017, SuperValu, Ireland’s grocery retailer, partnered with Aimia Inc. and signed a multi-year agreement to revamp its real rewards program supported by the Aimia Loyalty Platform.

Why choose Fact.MR?

Looking forth to invest in business intelligence offerings on the web? Then Fact.MR has just the right thing for you – insights from trusted sources and up-to-data information on various industries to empower companies and clients. With new-age tools, our dedicated team of professionals thrive to provide clients with current market situation across different geographies.

Take a look at the comprehensive coverage of Fact.MR’s technical domains:

Portable Audio Amplifier Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis, & Competitor Tracking – Global Review 2021-2031

Air Conditioner Remote Control Market –– Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021-2031

Learning Remote Controls Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis, and Competitor Tracking – Global Review 2021-2031

About us:

A differentiated market research and consulting agency! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1000 companies trust us to make the most important decisions. Our seasoned consultants use the latest technology to create hard-to-find insights, but USP believes in our clients’ trust in our expertise. Coverage spans a wide range from automotive and Industry 4.0 to healthcare and retail, but most niche categories can also be analyzed. We have sales offices in the US and Dublin, Ireland. It is headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Tell us your goals and we will become a competent research partner.

Contact:

US Office:

11140 Rockville Hecht Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Headquarters:

Unit number: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Lot number: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Tower,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Homepage: https://www.factmr.com