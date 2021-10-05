Get your Festive Look right with Fabricoz.com

Delhi, India, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — Navratri – the festival celebrates the triumph of good over evil. A festive vibe fills the air with the arrival of Fall. The festivals bring with them an aura of happiness, an auspicious feel, and a feeling of celebration for Indians living all over the world.

It is a festival which is celebrated for pure joy to dance with dandiyas, and for others it is merely a celebration to dress up in new clothes. Some people celebrate this time of the year to welcome the Goddess Shakti in the form of Maa Durga, while others celebrate it to relive the beautiful tale of Ramayan. Some people celebrate this festival by fasting for nine days whereas others celebrate it by feasting and enjoying good food. Every Indian has an emotional attachment to this festival, bonding them to the cultures and traditions that make them unique.

India celebrates this season of festivals with great pomp and fervor owing to its cultural diversity. Our love of fashion can’t be left aside, even in the middle of cultural celebrations and food. Festive dressing makes ethnic Indian wear outfits an imperative choice when dressing for this occasion.

In general, our wardrobe is dominated by casual and contemporary clothing throughout the year, but during celebrations, we all want to dress up and look all jazzed up in bright and vibrant ethnic clothing. This Navratri, give yourself a reason to dress up in gorgeously embroidered chaniya cholis and lehenga cholis for the Dandiya nights. Explore the variety of chaniya cholis and lehengas online; get ready to dance at the Garba and Dandiya.

Long kurtas can also be combined with lehengas or ethnic skirts for a chic contemporary look. Accessorize the entire look with bohemian jewellery and you’re good to go. Many people choose to wear long kurtis as their go-to ethnic outfit. This piece of clothing is popular among women of all ages due to its versatility. It goes well with jeans and long skirts worn by young college girls, while married women wear it with churidar pants or trouser pants for an elegant and stylish look. Lastly, the elderly women love to pair their kurtas with matching palazzos, giving them an ethnic yet comfortable look.

Bengalis living in India and the US are known for spending a lot on clothes during Durga Puja festivities. Beautiful and grand puja pandals evoke the emotion of devotion to Goddess Durga. This resonates with the emotional connection people have with this festival. During this time of year, they get to indulge in fashion by shopping for Indian ethnic clothing in numerous designs. From Benarasi sarees, Kanjeevaram sarees, trendy handloom sarees to Anarkali suits, designer kurta palazzo sets and salwar kameez styles, they aim at flaunting a new outfit everyday for the 5-day Durga festival. Discover the curated collection of sarees and suits available online at Fabricoz.

It is not just women who are gearing up to make a fashion statement, but the men are also getting ready for a dapper festive look. Elegant kurta pajamas, bandhgalas and dhoti kurta adorned with fine embroidery and wrapped in a bright colour palette make the men’s ethnic wear collection absolutely irresistible.

