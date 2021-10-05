Growing Offshore Oil And Gas Production Is Driving Demand For Piping Hydro Testing Market

A new report by Fact.MR provides a comprehensive Sales outlook of global Piping Hydro Testing market. Careful analysis of the past, present and future trends of different end-user industries has been considered while forecasting the growth & Demand between the period of 2019 to 2029

Piping Hydro Testing Market: Introduction

Piping hydro testing is a service that is generally performed in pipelines by hydrostatic testing contractor who are hired by the pipeline owners. The piping hydro testing is done to ensure the integrity of the pipelines, to strengthen the weld & flange joints, and to relieve the stresses in the pipelines.

The key advantage for the growth of global piping hydro testing market is the service companies that are offering hydro testing units and to perform hydro test on site. The growth of natural gas pipelines in North America and Europe have created the safest mode of energy transportation in the world and piping hydro testing have supported such operation

In order to ensure the safety of pipelines, the pipeline owners are taking measures to enhance the integrity of the natural gas system by investing in piping hydro testing for pre and post installation of pipelines. The report inspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are anticipated to foster the Sales growth and outlook of Piping Hydro Testing Market.

The global Piping Hydro Testing report is segmented based on its product type, application, technology, and the end-user industry..

Piping Hydro Testing Market: Market segmentation

The global piping hydro testing market can be segmented into testing type, type of material flow, material type, pipe diameter, and end use.

On the basis of testing type, the global piping hydro testing market is segmented into:

Physical

Bell/Spigot Ends

Leakage Tests

Others

On the basis of type of material flow, the global piping hydro testing market is segmented into:

Oil

Gas

Water

On the basis of material type, the global piping hydro testing market is segmented into:

Stainless Steel

Carbon Steel

Alloy Steel

Duplex & Super Duplex

Nickel Alloy

Others

On the basis of pipe diameter, the global piping hydro testing market is segmented into:

Less than 5 Inch

5 – 10 inch

10 – 15 inch

15 – 20 inch

20 – 30 inch

Above 30 inch

On the basis of end use, the global piping hydro testing market is segmented into:

Oil and Gas industry

Chemical and Petrochemical industry

Power Generation Industry

Water and Wastewater industry

Food and Beverages Industry

Others

Piping Hydro Testing Market: Regional Outlook

The piping hydro testing market is growing rapidly in the Asian region as there are more pipelines projects being completed in recent years. The countries such as India, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam are driving the piping hydro testing market at a significant growth rate due to existing and new pipeline projects.

Followed by Asia, Europe and North America are driving the global piping hydro testing market. The extreme weather conditions in countries such as the US, Canada, Norway, the UK, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and UAE have further driven the global piping hydro testing market.

The piping hydro testing service providers from Asia are expected to receive more orders in the forecast period owing to growing need for oil and gas products, and rising population. The lack of piping hydro testing personnel in the developing economies is a key challenge and some companies are offering training to counter the lack of professionals.

Leading Companies Profiled in the Piping Hydro Testing Market are:

Piping Hydro Testing Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the key market participants in the global piping hydro testing market are:

Compressor Engineering Corp.

Driver Pipeline Company

Energy Services International

EnerMech

FESCO PIPELINE SERVICES

Hennigan Engineering Co., Inc.

IKM Testing (Thailand) Co. Ltd.

Milbar Hydro-Test, Inc.

Strike, LLC.

Summit Pipeline Services ULC

D. Williamson, Inc.

Werner Sölken

Piping Hydro Testing Market: Market Dynamics

The growing number of offshore oil and gas production and the need for pipelines to transport from sea to the shore and other services is driving the global piping hydro testing market.

The rising need for integrity testing (i.e. for existing pipelines and facilities) at regular intervals to keep the flow of oil and gas at required pressure and temperature is driving the global piping hydro testing market. The expansion or the brownfield pipeline projects are expected to further drive the global piping hydro testing market in the forecast period.

The key challenge for the growth of piping hydro testing market is the regulations laid by European Union on reducing oil and gas exploration and production for securing environment. Further, the growth of renewable energy production and consumption in developed and developing economies are negatively impacting the global piping hydro testing market.

The advancement in wireless solutions to monitor the pipelines have supported the global piping hydro testing market. The rising investment in new oil and gas pipelines in Latin America, South East Asia, and Africa will offer new opportunities for the global piping hydro testing market.

