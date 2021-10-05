Study Estimates the Global HVAC Filters Market Industry Leaders

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ —

The global HVAC filters market size is projected to grow from USD 5.5 billion in 2020 to USD 7.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2020 and 2025. The major driving factors of the market include increasing demand for HVAC systems, growing awareness about indoor air quality, and government regulations and polices for efficient filtration.

The key players in the HVAC filters market are 3M Company (US), Parker-Hannifin Corporation (US), Camfil AB (Sweden), Mann+Hummel (Germany), American Air Filter Company, Inc. (US), Donaldson Company, Inc. (US), Ahlstrom-Munksjö(Finland), Filtration Group Corporation (US), Freudenberg Group (Germany), Sogefi Group (Italy), GVS Group (Italy), Spectrum Filtration Pvt. Ltd. (India), Emirates Industrial Filters LLC (UAE), Koch Filter (US), Sandler AG (Germany), Troy Filters Ltd. (US), DHA Filter (US), General Filter Havak (Turkey), Johns Manville (US), and Hollingsworth & Vose (US). These players have adopted various strategies, such asmerger & acquisition,investment & expansion, new product launch/development, and partnership, contracts & agreements between 2015 and 2020, to enhance their market shares and expand their global presence.

American Air Filter Company is the leading manufacturer of air filters across the globe. The company operates as a subsidiary of Daikin Industries Ltd., which is an Osaka, Japan-based global leader in air conditioner manufacturing. It has production, warehousing, and distribution facilities in 22 countries across four continents. American Air Filter Company offers HVAC filters that can remove and regulate airborne particulates and gaseous contaminants. These filters find application in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings.

American Air Filter Company, Inc. is one of the largest manufacturers of HVAC filters operating in 22 countries. The company has adopted inorganic growth strategies to compete in the HVAC filters market. For instance, in 2016, it acquired Flanders Corp., a prominent manufacturer of HVAC systems. This acquisition has helped the company enhance its market share as well as reach. The company has also opened an R&D center in Jeffersonville, Indiana (US), to develop innovative products and strengthen its product portfolio.

Camfil AB is a leading player in air filtration products and services. The company operates in four major business areas: air pollution control, filtration solutions, molecular contamination control, and power systems. Its portfolio of products includes general ventilation filters; efficiency particulate air (EPA) filters; high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) & ultra-low particulate air (ULPA) filters; high temperature filters; molecular filters; air cleaners & air purifiers; dust, fume & mist collectors; housings, frames & louvers; turbo machinery filters; and pulse filters. These products serve several industries, such as construction, electronics & optics, food & beverage, energy & power, healthcare, life science, logistics, material processing, transportation, and waste & recycling. The company has sales offices in 30 countries; 6 R&D units in the US, Germany, Malaysia, and China; and 30 manufacturing units across the globe.