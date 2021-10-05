Granules Spirulina Purple Blend Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2019-2029

Various governments’ initiatives on the production of spirulina purple blend and changing consumer preference towards healthy and nutritious food products are driving the growth of spirulina purple blend market globally. Moreover, growing awareness of health benefits associated with natural spirulina purple blends results in the growth of the global spirulina purple blend market in the forecast period and is projected to further open new opportunities for the spirulina purple blend market in the near future.

Global Spirulina Purple Blend Market Dynamics

Favorable Government Regulation to Boost Sales of Spirulina Purple Blend

Government of various countries has initiated the production of spirulina purple blend to create employment opportunity for the rural population. Also, countries like India, Ghana and Angola are actively promoting the local spirulina purple blend market. Moreover, ban in the use of synthetic food colors in regions like Europe and North America boosts the natural spirulina purple blend market. For instance, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), regulatory body of Europe has banned the usage of synthetic colorants in food and beverage industry.

Health Benefits associated with Spirulina Purple Blend

Spirulina purple blend holds antioxidants, anti-inflammatory and hypolipidemic properties due to which it is witnessing huge demand in the food and cosmetic industry. Spirulina purple blend consists of antioxidants, such as Vitamin A, E, and C and beta-carotene in large quantity with Lutein Zeaxanthin in the minimum quantity that helps in curing various diseases and health problems. Moreover, changing consumer preferences towards the consumption of healthy and nutritious food products and raising awareness among consumers is surging the demand for spirulina purple blend market.

Many manufacturers are launching innovative products, such as ready-to-drink smoothies and 100% natural juices prepared by spirulina purple blend to supplement the growing demand from consumers, which is expected to boost the demand for spirulina purple blend during the forecast period.

Huge Demand of Spirulina Purple Blend in Cosmetic Industry to Create Huge Demand in the Forecast Period

From the last few decades, microalgae and natural ingredients have been used for various nutritional purposes majorly in the food industry. The significance of spirulina purple blend in cosmetic application is that it can be used as a cosmetic antioxidant, prevent skin aging, protect against UV light damage and could be used as a decorative cosmetic industry in the applications, such as eyeliner and lipsticks. Also, it has various bioactive substance, which accelerate the healing process and maintain skin moisture.

Various manufacturers have initiated the use of spirulina purple blend in their cosmetic products. However, the use of spirulina purple blend in the cosmetic industry can bring tremendous opportunity for the growth of spirulina purple blend market.

Global Spirulina Purple Blend Market Regional Overview The approval from various government bodies on the use of spirulina purple blend in the food and cosmetic products has increased the sales of spirulina purple blend worldwide. Also, spirulina purple blend received approval from the FDA, which has opened many gates for spirulina purple blend market in various regions. In Europe, regulatory bodies, such as EFSA, has banned the use of synthetic colorants, which has brought vast opportunity for spirulina purple blend market to grow. Various governments’ organizations are promoting the production of spirulina purple blend, especially in low-income countries. Countries such as India, Ghana and Angola are actively supporting local spirulina purple blend market and are expected to witness massive growth in the coming future.