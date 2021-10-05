Abcodo Webinar To Highlight Cypress College Program Offerings

Vancouver, BC, Canada, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — Abcodo partners with Cypress College to present program offerings through a webinar. The virtual event, slated to happen on Oct. 8, 2021 at 3 p.m. IST, will provide comprehensive information about the available programs and how participants can process applications and submit requirements.

“Cypress College is based in Medicine Hat, Alberta and has been offering programs of study to international students since 2016,” shares Lavanya Nair, the manager of agent operations of Abcodo and the webinar’s moderator. “They are a business and culinary school recognized by Alberta Industry and Trade to be fully equivalent to the Cook Trade program for Period 1 and Period 2 under the Red Seal program.”

While Cypress College Alberta has been offering different study programs 2016, it has been operational in Southern Alberta for the past 20 years. It has been regarded as a regional leader in IT, Business, and Culinary Arts.

Its Hotel and Restaurant Management program, in particular, is a full-time, instructor-led program that teaches students industry basics, including food preparation and costing. Students will also learn other pertinent skills that they will need especially once they enter the job market, such as communication skills and time management.

These strong features have made Cypress College a Designated Learning Institution (DLI) for international student study by the Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). Its Hospitality program even offers international students job placements with employers with a positive Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA), a document that shows an employer can hire a foreign worker on a temporary basis.

These and other pertinent topics will be discussed by a distinguished panel from Cypress College, led by David Martin, the president of the college, Upendra Vasdeva, the director of international enrollment, and Jaya Singh, the international enrollment manager.

According to Nair, the webinar will also highlight Abcodo’s tie-up with MSM Unify Marketplace, a one-stop-shop platform, and how it provides a host of value-added services to equip recruitment partners with the proper tools to help them guide students in studying abroad.

Interested parties may register here.

About Abcodo

Abcodo is an MSM company that serves as the in-house recruitment partner of MSM Unify, an all-in-one edtech platform for higher education institutions, agents, and students. As a partner in high-quality recruitment, it offers partner agents and institutions an edge in the competitive market. Abcodo provides institutions the opportunity to reach global learners through comprehensive and exclusive webinars, events, and resources to make recruitment easier, faster, and simpler. Read more about Abcodo at https://abcodo.com/.

About M Square Media (MSM)

MSM is a leading international education company that establishes global or in-country offices and offers education management, an AI-powered student recruitment marketplace, high-performance student recruitment services, online courses and programs, and a wide range of edtech solutions. Through these diverse lines of business, we deliver targeted numbers in student recruitment to foster sustained institutional growth and cater to every stakeholder in the industry: schools, agents, and keen learners from around the world. Headquartered in British Columbia and operating in 17 countries, we strive for people and community empowerment through education, technology, and partnerships with industry and the academe. Read more about MSM at https://msquaremedia.com/ .

