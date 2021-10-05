Creative Masonry CT Offers Affordable Chimney Cleaning Services to Prevent Chimney Odors in Connecticut

Connecticut, USA, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — Creative Masonry & Chimney is one of the leading chimney and fireplace services in Connecticut. The company offers a wide range of chimney services, including regular inspections, chimney cleaning, and chimney sweep. Their cleaning services help prevent chimney odors that indicate chimney issues and pose health risks to the households.

The presence of chimney odors indicates several chimney issues that need to be dealt with immediately. And one of the common causes of chimney odor is excessive smoke. Chimney smoke is composed of combustion byproducts that contain carbon monoxide and other toxic chemicals. Even a small amount that households inhale over time can cause health problems like headaches and breathing issues. If there’s a smoke odor in the home, the chimney and fireplace require immediate professional inspection and cleaning.Moreover, if the chimney is not cleaned regularly, it can lead to creosote buildup. Over time, burning wood leaves behind creosote which accumulates in the flue pipe inside the chimney. Creosote gives off a strong odor when it is exposed to oxygen. To get rid of chimney odors and related issues, Creative Masonry & Chimney offers the residents of Connecticut chimney cleaning services.

The company’s team of trained and experienced professionals offers chimney cleaning services that ensure proper air ventilation and creosote removal from inside the chimney flue. They also offer inspection services and look for any potential chimney damages and other causes of chimney odors.

The spokesman of the company said, “We offer chimney cleaning service that’s necessary for every homeowner. If you’re using your chimney regularly, then you must call for regular inspections and a chimney sweep. Often, households cannot spot a chimney issue from the outside; that’s why our trained experts take a good look to ensure your safety. Moreover, if you smell any chimney odors, there’s a good chance that your flue needs proper cleaning. Our team offers sweeping service to keep your home environment free of smoke and chimney odors.”

Other than their chimney cleaning and inspection services, Creative Masonry & Chimney also offers a wide range of other chimney services, including chimney repair, chimney installation, chimney restoration, chimney liner installation and chimney cap installation. The company also offers masonry repair, patio installation, commercial masonry, and fireplace services.

