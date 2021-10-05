Kenya Safari 6 Days from Nairobi to Amboseli, Lake Nakuru and Masai Mara – Best Most Popular Wildlife Game Parks

Nairobi, Kenya, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — This season restarting tourism in most countries in the world which had been hit by the COVID19 Crisis. as much as its being brought under control , Kenya is not left behind. With the vigorous campaign on how to protect oneself and bringing vaccination to its residents with the aim to reopen the economy full and regain its tourism hub title.

Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya is one the most popular companies that has been vigorously campaign through their social media platforms and adverts for one of it most popular safari packages for 6 days which travelers can take advantage off during this season.

The safari packages visit the following places of interest Amboseli Natioanal Park, Lake Nakuru National Park and Masai Mara National Reserve.

Celebrate the restart of tourism with a 10% discount for a group of 4 and above for teh months of October, November and December 2021.

