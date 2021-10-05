Engineering Adhesives Market Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast Report to 2022

San Jose, California , USA, Oct 05, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Engineering Adhesives Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Engineering Adhesives Market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Engineering adhesives offer various advantages while used for joining materials. As compared to traditional methods such as bolting, welding, brazing and mechanical fastening, engineering adhesives are much feasible for use. There are certain advantage and disadvantages. The joined materials are usually known as substrates of adherends.

Engineering adhesives are commercially used to bond parts of automobiles, electronics, office machines, medical equipment and glass ceramics. Epoxy adhesives are used to seal acrylic, steel aluminum, engineering plastics and composites. The term engineering adhesive generally denotes an adhesive, when hardened, releases a relatively high modulus and high tensile for construction of load-bearing joints.

The drivers for engineering adhesives market include rise in popularity of engineering adhesives for varied purpose and increase in popularity due to its features and aesthetic properties. Rise in transportation, construction and wood industries dominate the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the market size is also increasing along with entry of new players.

Global Engineering Adhesives Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2012 – 2022)

Epoxies

Polyurethanes

Cyanoacrylates

Methacrylates

Others

Global Engineering Adhesives Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2012 – 2022)

Transportation

Construction

Consumer Goods

Electrical & Electronics

Paints & Coatings

Sports & Leisure

Wind Energy

Others

Top Players Analysis covered in these reports

3M

Dymax

Toray Fine Chemicals

Permabond Engineering Adhesives

Henkel

Huntsman Corporation

W.I. Polymers Ltd.

