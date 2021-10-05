Folsom Locks Offers Touchless Entry Access Control Systems with FOBS and HID Readers

Folsom, CA, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — Folsom Locks, a professional provider of residential and commercial locksmith services, is now offering touchless entry and access control systems using FOBS and HID readers.

Businesses, homeowners and car owners are choosing keyless entry options since they eliminate the need to touch a keypad or use keys to gain access. Folsom Locks provides a number of choices for gaining entry, including cards, mobile apps, FOBs and more. A primary reason for choosing keyless entry options includes reducing the spread of germs and illnesses, including the Coronavirus.

Using keyless entry options allows individuals to unlock doors or gates from a distance of 30 feet, allowing convenient entry into areas, such as gated communities or areas where employees must drive through a gate to get to work. Folsom Locks uses the leading maker of keyless access control systems, HID Global.

Homeowners and business owners who would like more information on touchless entry options for their home or business are encouraged to visit the Folsom Locks website or to call 916-985-2708.

About Folsom Locks: Folsom Locks is a locksmith company serving Folsom, El Dorado Hills, Grass Valley, Sacramento, the Bay area and all of northern California. Owner Robert Nichols focuses on providing reliable locksmith services that adhere to the highest professional standards.

Company: Folsom Locks

Address: 711 E. Bidwell St. Suite 8

City: Folsom

State: California

Zip Code: 95630

Phone: 916-985-2708

Email address: info@folsomlocks.com

Website : https://folsomlocks.com