Vantage Circle Announces Partnership With Zoho People To Provide Impactful HR Solutions

New York, USA, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — Vantage Circle, an AI-empowered employee engagement solution, today announced its strategic partnership with Zoho, a global technology company. Through this partnership, Vantage Circle has integrated its solution with Zoho’s cloud-based HRMS platform, Zoho People. This integration will enable users of Vantage Circle and Zoho People to identify employees’ good performance and automate their employee recognition and rewards program, to drive engagement and retention.

The integration between Vantage Circle and Zoho People will enable managers to track performance, assign goals and key responsibility areas, run appraisals, and provide instant feedback. This helps managers identify good performance, reward the individuals, and have all the insights right at their fingertips.

“We welcome Zoho as our new partner. We shall always strive to help HRs improve employee experience and retention using rewards and recognition as a driving factor. This integration of an employee engagement software with an excellent HRMS platform will enhance employee experience and employee engagement for better.” said Anjan Pathak, CTO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle.

“A key aspect of employee retention is recognizing and appreciating employees for their good work. Our partnership with Vantage Circle helps our customers to not only set goals, track and review employee performance, but to also reward them,” said Anand Nergunam, VP – Revenue Growth at Zoho Corp. “Our customers can complete their entire performance management cycle seamlessly right from Zoho People.”

Zoho People, the HRMS offering from Zoho, is a 360-degree HR solution that allows organizations to manage all their HR processes from a single platform. Vantage Circle is known globally for its simple and AI-enabled employee engagement and benefits platform that strives to make your employees feel valued, appreciated, and satisfied.

Availability

The Vantage Circle for Zoho People extension is available for free on Zoho Marketplace. Zoho Marketplace is an online business app store where users can explore a repository of 1000+ extensions and custom apps that enhance the capabilities of Zoho products. Here, companies can get extensions that add or improve particular functionalities in a Zoho product, and integrations that automate various business processes and solve common business needs. Independent developers and vendors, IT companies, and domain experts can build extensions using Zoho Developer and offer them directly to Zoho users on Zoho Marketplace. Zoho Marketplace is available to all Zoho customers.

About Vantage Circle

Vantage Circle is bringing ease and simplicity to employee engagement by using simple and smart global solutions for employee rewards, recognition, feedback, and wellness. Its comprehensive and cost-effective platform is designed to help organizations in attracting and retaining their top talents. The user base currently stands at a massive 1.5M+ employees from some of the top leading corporations like HCL, Accenture, Infosys, WIPRO, Aricent, GE, Mu Sigma, Capgemini, and many more.

About Zoho

With 50+ apps in nearly every major business category, including sales, marketing, customer support, accounting and back-office operations, and an array of productivity and collaboration tools, Zoho Corporation is one of the world’s most prolific software companies. Zoho is privately held and profitable with more than 9,000 employees. Zoho is headquartered in Chennai, India. Additional offices are in the United States, India, Japan, China, Singapore, Mexico, Australia, the Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates. Zoho respects user privacy and does not have an ad-revenue model in any part of its business, including its free products. More than 60 million users around the world, across hundreds of thousands of companies, rely on Zoho every day to run their businesses, including Zoho itself. For more information, please visit www.zoho.com