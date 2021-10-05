Bitter Apricot Extract Market to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2029

Bitter apricot extract is a seed found inside the stone of the apricot. Bitter Apricot Extract known as an Apricot Kernel is termed as a new superfood that has anti-cancer and detox-enhancing properties. Fresh bitter apricot extract also known as kernels are white, and their skin becomes light brown when dried similar to almonds. The uses of bitter apricot kernels has gained popularity since around 1971 when extensive research was carried out about the uses and side-effects of bitter apricot extract, and it has gained popularity since then, and its demands are still growing in the market. Bitter apricot extract market has grown and continues its growth because of its detox-enhancing and anti-cancer properties. Bitter apricot extract market has grown at a colossal rate over the years and is expected to witness massive growth in the forecast period registering a significant CAGR growth rate.

Global Bitter Apricot Extract Market Dynamics

High Nutrient Content

The high nutrient content is one of the factors driving the demand for bitter apricot extract. Bitter apricot extract contains proteins, fibers, carbohydrates and essential oils. The nutrient content in bitter apricot extract is an essential factor, which is driving the growth of bitter apricot extract market.

Escalating Demand from Cosmetics Industry

The bitter apricot extract has various skin care characteristics due to the presence of essential oils and Omega-3 and Omega-6 acids in the bitter apricot extract, which has certain stimulating effects on the skin preventing early wrinkle formation. Bitter apricot extract is often used as an ingredient in cosmetics such as Face Cream, Body Oils, Lip Balms and Essential Oils. The application of bitter apricot extract in the cosmetics industry is driving the growth of bitter apricot extract market at a colossal pace by leveraging high growth in the cosmetics industry in the forecast period.

Application in Neurological and Anti-Cancer Treatment

Bitter apricot extract has various neurological benefits regulating the brain functioning, metabolism, reproductive system and bone health due to the presence of fatty acids. Bitter apricot extract also has amygdalin, which is believed to eradicate tumors and prevent the reproduction of cancer cells. These neurological and anti-cancer benefits are driving the growth of bitter apricot extract in the global bitter apricot growth market.

Increasing Consumer Awareness

The rising consumer awareness about the benefits of bitter apricot extract is driving the growth of bitter apricot extract in domestic consumption. Consumer’s preference has witnessed a shifted towards generic and home-made remedies, which is driving the growth of bitter apricot extract in the domestic consumption.

Potential Side effects from Amygdalin content

The bitter apricot extract has high amygdalin content, which is not suitable for regular consumption. Amygdalin is a cyanogenic glycoside, which when consumed gets converted to cyanide in the human body. Cyanide is a fast-acting chemical leading to various side effects such as headache, vomiting, abdominal cramps, mental confusion and others. The side effects of amygdalin in the bitter apricot extract can restrain the growth of bitter apricot extract in the global bitter apricot extract market.

Global Bitter Apricot Extract Market Segmentation

The global bitter apricot extract market can be segmented on the basis of source, application and geography

The global bitter apricot extract market can be segmented on the basis of product form as:

Powder

Oil

The global bitter apricot extract market can be segmented on the basis of end user as:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetics Industry Face Cream Body Oils Lip Balm

Food Industry

The global bitter apricot extract market can be segmented on the basis of geography as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Emerging Countries

Global Bitter Apricot Extract Market Regional Overview

Bitter apricots are grown mostly in the Middle East and African regions. MEA has the highest market share in global bitter apricot extract market in terms of production volume. Europe and America dominate the consumption of bitter apricot extract due to high consumer awareness and dominance of the cosmetics industry in that region. This is followed by APAC regions. Taking the above factors into consideration, the global bitter apricot extract market is expected to grow at a colossal rate registering high CAGR in the forecast period.

Global Bitter Apricot Extract Market Key Players

Some of the key market participants in the global bitter apricot extract market are:

Nutra Green

Superkost GmbH

R.Chemicals And Pharmaceuticals

Herbo Nutra

Green Heaven India

Changsha Heking Biotechnology Co., Ltd

Alpspure Lifesciences Private Limited

Nutrizo Advancis Private Limited

Hunan Nutramax Inc.

Wuxi Gorunjie Natural-Pharma Co., Ltd.

Other prominent players

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Bitter Apricot Extract market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to the Bitter Apricot Extract market segments such as geographies, nature and end-use industries.

The Bitter Apricot Extract market report covers exhaustive analysis on: Bitter Apricot Extract Market Segments Bitter Apricot Extract Market Dynamics Bitter Apricot Extract Market Size Supply & Demand Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies involved Technology Value Chain

Regional analysis for Bitter Apricot Extract Market includes: North America Latin America Europe South Asia East Asia Middle East and Africa Emerging Countries

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments of Bitter Apricot Extract. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

