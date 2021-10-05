E-waste Management Market Trends and Analysis by Application 2025

Felton, California , USA, Oct 5 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global E-waste Managements Market report delivers future development strategies, key companies, Possibility of competition, major challenges analysis. The reports elaborate the expansion rate of the E-waste Managements market supported the highest company profile analysis. This report providing an in-depth analysis, market size, and evaluation for the developing segment among the industry. E-waste Managements Market report will help you take expert decisions, recognize opportunities, plan effective professional tactics, plan new schemes, analyse drivers and restraints and give you a vision on the E-waste Managements Market forecast.

The E-waste Managements Market report discusses the primary industry growth drivers and challenges that the vendors and the market as a whole face and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with key leading countries in Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions.

The global e-waste management market is projected to account for 63.705 million metric tons by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period 2017 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The declining average lifespan of consumer electronic devices and the increasing number of machine to machine (M2M) connected devices are anticipated to increase the demand for electronic components. Thus, it is expected to fuel the demand for e-waste management systems in the forthcoming years. Additionally, with the rising demand for up-gradation in technologies, smart devices demand are increasing. As a result demand for electronic components such as sensors, chips, resistors and diodes,are also increasing, which in turn expected to generate huge amount of e- waste Thus, projected to boost the market growth in the upcoming years. Furthermore, manufacturers are continuously making efforts to reduce e-waste. For instance, Dell has launched an initiative, in which they will manufacturer electronics components and devices from recycled electronics. These types of initiatives are anticipated to amplify the growth of e-waste management market in the forthcoming years.

Growing implementation of cloud platforms, big data and IoT technologies in organizations, will increase the demand for electronic components and as a result, drive the demand for e-waste management solutions. Additionally, with the increasing volume of e-waste and the stringent government regulation are projected to augment the market growth. Furthermore, the rising number of collaborations and strategic partnerships among the leading players in the market are anticipated to fuel the market growth, during the forecast period, 2017 to 2025. For instance, Umicore N.V. is a leading e-waste management company that has partnered with the Audi in 2018. Furthermore, with the help of partnership, Umicore N.V. will improve the recycling process of Audi car batteries, which, in turn, is expected to reduce the huge amount of e-waste and material cost.

The rising disposable income, increasing population, and online channels has led to an increased the adoption of home appliances and electronic products. Thereby, increasing the demand for electronic components and as a result expected to generate the huge amount of e- waste. Thus, driving the e-waste management market growth. Additionally, now consumers are shifting from analog to digital technologies such as from monitor screen to flat-screen televisions, which is expected to increase the volume of electronic devices as well as components. Thereby, fuelling the demand for e-waste management systems. Additionally, the rising number of collaborations among leading players of the market such as HP, Cisco and Dell are projected to create a huge opportunity for the market. Furthermore, a growing number of electronic devices, which require constant repairs or become obsolete, are expected to generate a huge demand for e-waste management.

The updation in the policies of government regarding the electronic scrap generation and its recycling are expected to bolster the market growth. In Europe, cell-phones, TV, computers, and fridges, are the top electronic devices, which generate the highest amount of e-waste in the region. For example, all electronic devices manufacturers have been approved by the European Union (EU) and they have to take responsibility for the recycling of products. These types of initiatives are expected to create a huge opportunity for the market in the region.

Some of the companies for E-waste Management market are:

MRI (Australia) Pty Ltd.; Umicore S.A.; Waste Management, Inc.; Sims Recycling Ltd., Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd., Desco Electronic Recyclers

