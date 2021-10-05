Protein Expression Market Growing at a CAGR of 13.2% – Recent Developments and Leading Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report “Protein Expression Market by Type (Escherichia Coli, Mammalian, Yeast, Pichia, Insect, Baculovirus and Cell-free), Products (Reagents, Competent Cells, Instruments, Services), Application, End-User and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Prokaryotic Expression Systems Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025 from USD 2.2 billion in 2020.

Recent Developments;

– In 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. acquired the biotechnology company, Qiagen (Germany). This acquisition will help Thermo Fisher Scientific to enhance its precision medicine portfolio through molecular diagnostics and improved life sciences solutions.

– In 2020, Merck announced plans for the construction of a new biotech development facility in Switzerland. The company will be investing USD 282.5 million for this purpose. This facility is going to strengthen the company’s presence in the protein expression market.

– In 2019, Agilent Technologies acquired BioTek Instruments (US). This acquisition expanded Agilent’s presence and expertise in cell analysis and strengthened its position in the growing immune-oncology and immunotherapy areas.

Geographically; North America dominated the protein expression sector, followed by Europe. The major factors driving the growth of this market include the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, growth in the geriatric population, and increasing demand for protein biologics.

The prominent players in Prokaryotic Expression Systems Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Genscript Biotech Corporation (US), Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Lonza (US), Promega Corporation (US), New England Biolabs (US), Oxford Expression Technologies Ltd. (US), and Synthetic Genomics Inc. (US).

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the largest player in the protein expression market. The large share of this company can be attributed to its robust suite of expression vectors, reagents, competent cells, and instruments. Owing to its strong sales and distribution network, the company has a significant global footprint. Additionally, the large number of production sites give it a competitive advantage over other players in the protein expression market. The company focuses on product launches to create a strong foothold in the market. In 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. launched the Gibco ExpiSf System, the first-ever chemically defined protein expression system. The company further intends to strengthen its presence in this market by investing in R&D. Its extensive R&D activities enable it to increase its depth of capabilities in protein expression solutions and services and to provide innovative products and services in the market space.

The prokaryotic expression systems segment accounted for the largest share of the protein expression market.

Based on system type, the Prokaryotic Expression Systems Market is segmented into prokaryotic expression systems, mammalian cell expression systems, insect cell expression systems, yeast expression systems, cell-free expression systems, and algal-based expression systems. The prokaryotic expression systems segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to the low cost and ease of use of prokaryotic expression systems.

The reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the Protein Expression Market in 2019.

Based on product and service, segmented into reagents, expression vectors, competent cells, instruments, and services. The reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly due to the increasing research activities in the field of protein expression and the large-scale production of antibodies and vaccines.

