Market Leader – Chromatography Resin Market in Drug Discovery

The chromatography resin market in drug discovery is projected to grow from USD 290.7 million in 2017 to USD 401.1 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.65% from 2017 to 2022. On the basis of type, this market is segmented into natural polymer, synthetic polymer, and inorganic media. The demand for synthetic polymer is expected to be driven by their use in ion exchange chromatography. Polystyrene divinylbenzene is the most commonly used synthetic polymer, which is being increasingly used in ion exchange applications because of its better performance in comparison to natural polymer. Industrial-scale purification of biopharmaceuticals and quantitative and qualitative analysis of drugs are the key application areas of chromatography resin. Chromatography is increasingly used to manufacture biological drugs, such as monoclonal antibodies and other recombinant proteins, which have tremendous potential to treat diseases such as Alzheimer’s, cancer, and diabetes.

The chromatography resin market in drug discovery in Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing growth of generic drugs and biosimilars in countries, such as China, India, and South Korea. A large number of global pharmaceutical players are setting up R&D centers in these countries because of economic benefits and availability of skilled professionals.

North America accounted for the largest share of the chromatography resin market in drug discovery in 2016, owing to the rising demand for monoclonal antibody therapeutics in the region. The chromatography resin market in drug discovery in this region is projected to grow at a significant rate due to significant market opportunities in the U.S., Canada, and Latin American countries.

Europe was the second-largest market for chromatography resin in drug discovery, in terms of volume, in 2016. The U.K. is the key market for chromatography resin in drug discovery in Europe. Austria and Switzerland are also significant markets for chromatography resins. The presence of pharmaceutical manufacturers and research organizations in these countries positively influences the growth of the chromatography resin market in drug discovery in the region.

