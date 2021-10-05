Ethoxylates Market worth 12.37 Billion USD by 2021

CITY, Country, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Ethoxylates Market by Type (Alcohol, Fatty Amine, Fatty Acid, Methyl Ester, Glyceride), Application (Agrochemicals, Household & Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Oilfield Chemicals), Region – Global Forecast to 2021″, The global ethoxylates market was valued at USD 10.16 Billion in 2015 and is projected to reach USD 12.37 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 3.33% from 2016 to 2021.

The growing demand for ethoxylates in the household & personal care, and pharmaceutical industries, and shift in consumer lifestyles, is expected to drive the market in the future.

Alcohol ethoxylates accounts for the largest share in the ethoxylates market

The global ethoxylates market is segmented based on type, into alcohol, fatty acid, fatty amine, methyl ester, glyceride, and other ethoxylates. In 2015, alcohol ethoxylates captured the maximum share of the overall market; and are also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Alcohol ethoxylates are considered more environment friendly as compared to other ethoxylates, due to their easy biodegradability. Alcohol ethoxylates are the most widely used type of non-ionic surfactants.

Growing demand from the household & personal care industry to boost the ethoxylates market

The major end-use industries of ethoxylates are, household & personal care, pharmaceutical, agrochemicals, oilfield, and others. The demand for ethoxylates in the pharmaceutical industry is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in this industry is driven by the growing healthcare sector in developed and emerging economies.

Asia-Pacific: The fastest growing ethoxylates market

The global ethoxylates market is segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The European region is the largest ethoxylates market, closely followed by the Asia-Pacific region, in terms of value. The growing end-use industries such as, agrochemicals and household & personal care is driving the demand for ethoxylates in the Asia-Pacific region.

Currently, market players such as, BASF SE (Germany), Royal Dutch Shell Plc (Netherlands), Huntsman International LLC (U.S.), Stepan Company (U.S.), Clariant AG (Switzerland), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Sasol Ltd (South Africa), India Glycols Ltd. (India), Ineos Group Ltd. (Switzerland), and Solvay (Belgium) are leading the global ethoxylates market.

