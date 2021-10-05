Group Futurista presents “Future of Digital Supply Chain in a post-COVID world 6.0″

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — Group Futurista, the leading global events company, has announced its “Future of Digital Supply Chain in a post-COVID world” 6.0 webinar on 6th October, 2021 at 15:00 BST/10:00 EST. It will be a unique platform with 350+ attendees, interesting knowledge sessions and an intuitive panel discussion between all the amazing speakers discussing the latest trends in customer experience. It aims to help companies to learn how to collaborate to address unplanned gaps, disconnects, and issues within your supply chain and gather insights from leading manufacturers and how they are adapting to digital solutions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic

As the pandemic has thrown the world into economic upheaval, manufacturers and supply chain leaders are forced to reconsider their digital initiatives. To address the problem surfacing in the supply chain industry, most of the leaders are seeking solutions to digitally integrate their supply chains. Providing a solution to the above dilemma, Group Futurista is hosting a virtual summit to help such manufacturers and supply chain leaders in bringing closer to the companies that create and innovate applications to digitalize the supply chain systems.

In the uncertain grip of COVID-19, manufacturers, and suppliers are led to make use of Data Analytics, IoT, and Bots Technology to increase the resilience in their operations. Artificial Intelligence (AI) based systems are set to replace tactical and transactional work in the procurement of materials. This concludes that procurement has the opportunity to play a more strategic and collaborative role within an integrated digital supply chain. Come attend the event to learn more about the new dynamics of the supply chain in this new post-pandemic landscape.

Access is free and we would like to mention our Media partners for the event, The Cooperative Logistics Network, Globalia Logistics Network and Conqueror Freight Network as well as our Platinum Sponsors Equinix and Kinaxis and Diamond Sponsor GoComet.

Speaker List:

Bill Papantoniou: Head of Customer Supply Chain, Nestle Purina EMENA

Topic: Post COVID value chain- working backward from customers to ensure you solve the right problem

Chitransh Sahai: Chief Business Officer, GoComet

Topic: “Is Building Supply Chain Resilience Now Inevitable?”

Vishwajit Hulle: Head of Global Logistics at ACG Worldwide

Topic: “Is Building Supply Chain Resilience Now Inevitable?”

Duncan Klett: Co Founder & Fellow, Kinaxis

Topic: The Digital Infrastructure of Supply Chain: We’re all in this together.

Jay Koaganti: Vice President Supply Chain, COE, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Topic: Big Data- Driven Supply Chain Management: The next big thing in the supply chain during the Post COVID era.

Pierre Perdoux: Senior Vice President, Procurement Operations, Airbus

Topic: How digital solutions can support performance improvement within the supply chain?

About Group Futurista:

Group Futurista is a leading Global Events Company creating its own emerging Technology Summits, where creativity fosters and innovations flourish. They believe in the power of networking and connecting with innovative thinkers and brightest minds from Industries, Academia and Government organizations at a global level.

If you are interested in sponsoring or speaking at our future events, check out our website or directly contact us at jennifer@groupfuturista.com.