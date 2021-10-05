Membrane Contactor Market Developments, Key Trends and Future Scope & Forecast till 2025

CITY, Country, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Membrane Contactor Market by Membrane (PP, PTFE & Others), Application (Water & Wastewater Treatment, Food Processing, Pharmaceuticals Processing, Microelectronics & Semiconductors, and Others), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, size is estimated to be USD 257 million in 2020 and projected to reach USD 340 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2025. The increasing use of membrane contactors in degassing applications and their preference over other conventional equipment—such as vacuum towers and packed towers—have boosted their demand in recent years.

Water & wastewater treatment segment estimated to lead membrane contactor market in 2020

Based on application, the membrane contactor market has been classified into the food processing, pharmaceuticals processing, water & wastewater treatment, microelectronics & semiconductors, power & steam generation, oil & gas, and others segments. The water & wastewater treatment segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2020, owing to the increasing use of membrane contactors in industrial wastewater processing and municipal water treatment plants.

Polypropylene segment is expected to account for the largest share of the membrane contactor market during the forecast period

Based on membrane, the global membrane contactor market is segregated into polypropylene, polytetrafluoroethylene and others including membranes made of materials such as PMP, PFA, PVDF and composites. Among these, polypropylene segment accounted for the largest share. This is because membrane contactors commercialized under the brand Liqui-Cel by the 3M Company generally use polypropylene microporous hollow fiber membrane. These membrane contactors contain thousands of microporous polypropylene hollow fibers knitted into an array that is wound around a distribution tube. The hollow fibers are arranged in a uniform open packing, allowing greater flow capacity and utilization of the total membrane surface area.

Europe is projected to be the largest consumer of membrane contactor market

Based on region, the membrane contactor market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The market is witnessing steady growth, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2019, with the market in this region also expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Rising population, growing industrialization, increasing awareness about water and wastewater treatment, and shift from chemical water treatment to physical water treatment have contributed to the high demand for membrane contactors in this region.

Key players in the membrane contactor market comprises manufacturers as well as system integrators. Major membrane contactor manufacturers are 3M Company (U.S.), and Cobetter Filtration Equipment Pvt. Ltd. (China) whereas key system integrators are Romfil GmbH (Germany), JU.CLA.S Srl (Italy), Veolia Environnement SA (France), KH TEC GmbH (Germany), Hydro-Elektrik GmbH (Germany), Pure Water Group (Netherlands), and EUROWATER (Denmark), PTI Pacific Pty. Ltd. (Australia), Kværner ASA (Norway), Lenntech B.V.(Netherlands), Compact Membrane Systems (CMS) (US), and Euwa H. H. Eumann GmbH (Euwa) (Germany).

Recent Developments :

In March 2020, Kværner ASA entered into a strategic agreement with Nel ASA (Norway) to collaborate on green hydrogen projects and the standardization of solutions for large scale hydrogen production plants. This collaboration agreement will enhance the use of the company’s membrane contactor systems. A hydrogen production plant operates with the help of either CO2 gas or methane gas, both of which will require a membrane contactor system to manage the emission of CO2 and methane into the environment.

In July 2019, Cobetter Filtration Equipment Co., Ltd or Cobetter Filtration entered into a partnership with Banner Industries (US). Under this partnership, Banner Industries will distribute the products manufactured by Cobetter Filtration in the US market. The partnership is in line with Cobetter Filtration’s expansion strategy into the US market.

