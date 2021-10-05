What are the Key Challenges Faced by Traditional Chinese Medicine for Skincare Manufacturers

Demand for traditional Chinese medicine for skincare is increasing steadily owing to the rising popularity of Chinese herbal medicines and similar products. With growing application in eczema, psoriasis, acne, and others, manufacturers of traditional Chinese skincare medicine are expected to gain higher revenues over the coming years.

As per a new report by Fact.MR, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific will hold major chunk of the industry value and volume, while the United States, Germany, China, and a few other countries will offer significant opportunities for stakeholders in this industry, across regions.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

High demand for Chinese herbal medicines for body care, face care, and others likely to be witnessed.

Growing application in eczema and psoriasis to cater to industry growth.

The United States to remain the epicenter of North America’s market for traditional Chinese medicine for skincare.

Germany to lead in Europe as far as traditional Chinese medicine for skincare is concerned.

Asia Pacific to exhibit the fastest growth in the market.

China, Japan, India, Canada, the United Kingdom, and South Korea to maintain positive industry outlook throughout the forecast period.

“Advancements in manufacturing, growing investments in R&D activities, and prominent demand for acupuncture, diet therapy, and various Chinese herbal medicines are expected to boost the sales of manufacturers over the coming years,”says a Fact.MR analyst.

Rising Prevalence of Skin Diseases Bolstering Demand for Traditional Chinese Medicine

Various traditional medicines for face care, body care, and foot & hand care are extensively being used for a diverse range of skin diseases such as eczema, psoriasis, hyperpigmentation, and acne, to name a few. As a result, rising prevalence of such diseases and skin-related issues is augmenting demand for traditional Chinese medicines, especially for skincare purposes.

According to a report titled “Burden of Skin Disease”, published by the American Academy of Dermatology, approximately 84.5 million Americans, which means one in four Americans, are affected by some kind of skin disease. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), in Europe, some of the most common skin diseases are warts (41.3%), followed by acne (19.2%), and contact dermatitis (15%), as of 2018. This, in turn, is fuelling the sales traditional Chinese skincare medicine across geographies.

