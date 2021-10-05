Cleaning Of Reservoirs And Rivers Is Expected To Create Many Opportunities For Sales Growth Of Trash Rakes Market 2021

Increasing demand for electricity on the coattails of mass urbanization and rapid industrial growth in majority of the developing countries has been contributing to the development of new hydropower plants which in turn is likely to influence growth of the trash rakes market.

Product innovation is readily adopted in the trash rakes market with growing specific demands and technological advancements. Emergence of trash rakes that are installed with fish collection and transport system in order to have minimal impact on the water life that is drawn into the water intake system will possibly create new avenues of growth of the trash rakes market.

Trash Rakes Market: Introduction

Trash rakes are metal or wooden structures, usually supported by masonry, which can prevent water-borne garbage and debris such as animals, logs, boats, waterweed, etc., from entering the input of a pumping station, water mill, or water conveyance.

Trash rakes can also protect penstocks, water wheels, and Watergates from damage during floods. Also, trash rakes are sometimes set up for the inflow and outflow of a storm drain so as to prevent the entry of garbage in a natural watercourse.

Examples of some of the market participants in the trash rakes market identified across the value chain are Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Atlas Polar Company Limited, Mecan Hydro, Ashland Hydro Trash Rakes, Fairfield Service Company, Tarnos S.A., Jash Engineering Ltd., Hodge Industries, Lakeside Equipment Corporation, Ovivo water, Resource Systems Inc., Perrier Sorem, etc.

Trash Rakes Market: Segmentation

Market segmentation of the trash rakes market on the basis of product type: J-Type Trash Rake Screens Suspended Trash Rake Screens Multi-Rake Screens Step Screens Rotary Drum Screens Travelling Band Screens Hyperbole Static Screens

Market segmentation of the trash rakes market on the basis of end use industries: Water and Wastewater Treatment Food Processing Industry Textile Industry Pharmaceuticals Industry Chemicals Industry Sugar Industry Breweries Industry Hydro Power Plants State/ City Municipality Others



Trash Rakes Market: Regional Outlook

The global trash rakes market is principally ruled by the Europe region, followed by the Asia Pacific region. In Europe and the Asia Pacific regions, installed and upcoming hydro & thermal power projects are expected to grow and will propel the global market for trash rakes.

Additionally, the trash rakes market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Also, the North American trash rakes market is projected to register abundant growth, attributable to huge investments in the water & wastewater treatment plants, power & energy industry, and in the development of infrastructure for water distribution networks.

On the other hand, in the Latin American and Middle East & Africa regions, the market for trash rakes is expected to grow at a stagnant rate over the forecast period.

