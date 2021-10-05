Meat Processing Industry Is Expected To Propel The Demand For Food Processing Uniforms Market

According to the latest study by Fact.MR, food processing uniform market is expected to grow at a substantial rate over the projected forecast period. Significant increase in demand for processed and packaged food is projected to propel the overall demand for uniforms. Moreover, the constant demand for contamination-free packaged food has propelled the demand and sales of uniforms and is projected to grow at a higher single-digit CAGR of around ~7% over the projected period, 2021-2031.

The Fact.MR new report on the market survey of Food Processing Uniforms gives estimations of the Size of Food Processing Uniforms Market and the overall Food Processing Uniforms Market share of key regional segments During Forecast 2021 to 2031

What is Driving Demand for Food Processing Uniforms?

Food processing is a whooping ~US$55 Bn market that includes activities like sorting, grading, processing, milling and heating. Although there has been penetration of automation in industries to carry out processing activities, still many processing units rely on human interventions.

The rising consumption of processed food globally has provided a positive outlook to the uniform industry. Additionally, in order to prevent food from being contaminated, companies have mandated the usage of uniforms. Mandatory use of uniforms coupled with an increase in food processing activities has provided an uptick growth in sales of uniforms during the assessment period.

Key Segments

By Product Type Smock Wraps Lab coats Butcher wraps Frock coats Work shirts

By Fabric Type 100% polyster 65% polyster/35% cotton 80% polyster/20% cotton

By End use Meat Industry Fish processing industry Dairy & Milling Beverage industry

By Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa



List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Food Processing Uniforms Market are:

Some of the key prominent players in the industry includes

Lindstrom

Red Kap

Aramark

Total Workwear

Alsco

JKL Clothing

Elis

Canadian Linen & Uniform Services

Core Uniform.

Meat Processing Industry to Propel the Food Processing Uniform Market

Over the years there has been a significant rise in meat consumption globally. This rise is mainly attributed to the ease of availability for processed meat in supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and online retail. Also, as processed meat is the cheapest source of protein, it has gained prominence among the consumer base.

Meat processing involves various steps from skinning to cleaning and in order to carry out a process such that it does not get contaminated by pathogens, the right apparel and uniforms are required. Meat processing industries use food processing uniforms constantly to prevent the meat from being contaminated.

