Lf Shop By Luxuryfacts Retails Space Saving Furniture Brand Arbor Décor

Mumbai, India, 2021-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ — LF Shop by LuxuryFacts, a new, curated online luxury store, has introduced Arbor Decor, an Indian luxe décor brand.

As the definition of luxe décor gets reinvented in a post-Covid scenario, Arbor Décor designs and produces artisanal, bespoke furniture pieces that are multi-functional. From comfortable chairs with their own push-out footstool to ottomans with storage, Arbor Décor understands space saving furniture that is not just utilitarian, but also beautiful to look at.

“With people spending more time inside their homes and homes serving multiple purposes, Arbor Décor’s creativity and creative thinking is much welcome! Ideal for urban, busy homes, I am so thrilled that we are able to offer a brand like Arbor Décor on LF Shop,” says Soumya Jain Agarwal, Chief Editor & CEO of LuxuryFacts.

The Arbor Décor Orbit Recliner, for instance, is not just a beautifully shaped mint chair, but also reclines at various angles – thus customizing the chair to one’s personal comfort. Make it your office chair or put it in that relaxing reading corner, the Orbit Recliner doesn’t disappoint.

Converting from an ottoman into a chair to a storage space, Arbor Décor’s Macaroon Ottoman looks as delectable as its namesake while being extremely efficient as a multipurpose piece of furniture.

Arbor Décor is also a sustainable brand as it’s conscious of the impact it has on the environment. They prefer using Old Burma Teak for their wooden products. The brand does not use hazardous materials for painting and finishing its products. They also use non-toxic and non-polluting advanced vapour deposition techniques for coating the surfaces of its metal furniture pieces.

An online luxury store that is set to redefine the rules of luxury shopping, LF Shop invites customers and brands alike to visit the seamless, simplified portal for a visual journey.

Visit us at shop.luxuryfacts.com. For any questions, concerns or requests, email LuxuryFacts at response@luxuryfacts.com

About LuxuryFacts

LuxuryFacts started in 2010 when international luxury brands were introducing themselves to India, a country that instinctively knew the meaning of true luxury. Started as an editorial portal, LuxuryFacts now offers online luxury shopping as well. The portal receives 420,000+ pageviews every month with most readership coming from United States of America, India, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates and Canada.

About Arbor Decor

Started in 2018, Arbor Décor is spearheaded by Alisha Bafna, who is the Founder and Creative Head of the brand. The brand aims to create furniture that is multi-purpose, handcrafted, finished, beautiful and safe for the environment. A design studio par excellence, Arbor Décor creates exceptional, modern furniture.