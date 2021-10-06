Group Futurista presents “Future of Next-Generation Sequencing for Life Sciences” Virtual Summit

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ — Group Futurista, the leading global events company, has announced its “Future of Next-Generation Sequencing for Life Sciences” Virtual Summit on 6th October 2021 at 15:00 BST/10:00 EST. It will be a unique platform with 150+ attendees, interesting knowledge sessions, and an intuitive panel discussion between all the amazing speakers discussing the massively parallel sequencing technology known as Next-generation sequencing (NGS) that has revolutionized the biological sciences.

The technologies surrounding NGS are developing and progressing every day. It replaces the Sanger Sequencing method and is more time and cost-effective, resulting in better sequencing output. While the Sanger method only sequences a single DNA fragment at a time, NGS is massively parallel, sequencing millions of fragments simultaneously per run. Due to this rapid and efficient process, DNA sequencing technology-based strategies have paved the way for the molecular prediction of human diseases with a precision medicine approach.

NGS has also been applied increasingly in cancer genomics research over the past decade. More recently, NGS has been adopted in clinical oncology to advance the personalized treatment of cancer. NGS has also been used actively during the COVID-19 pandemic in monitoring changes to the SARS-CoV-2 genome.

