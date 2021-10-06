New in Devart Entity Developer 6.12: More Data Types and Template Improvements

Prague, Czech Republic, 2021-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, rolled out the new release of Entity Developer 6.12 based on the users’ feedback. The main updates focus on Entity Framework Core support improvements.

The list of improvements includes:

1. The list of types becomes larger:

– The new 6.12 version adds Uri type which is used for EF Core 3, EF Core 5, and EF Core 6 models.

– .NET 6 also provides new DateOnly and TimeOnly types in addition to universal classical DateTime and TimeSpan types.

2. The new release has additional security features. Entity Developer supports storing connection strings in its storage. The strings are still linked to the EF Core models, but are stored separately, in the Entity Developer settings directory for the current user.

That’s why users can discard saving the connection string in the model file completely.

3. Meet Code Generation Template Improvements:

– The new “Generate UnitOfWork Repository Properties” can now generate the IUnitOfWork interface with properties for accessing all the repositories.

– The Data Transfer Object (DTO) template now allows generating DataAnnotation attributes for properties of DTO classes for all ORMs.

– The new “Enum Output” property is available in the EF Core template which provides the opportunity to specify output for generated enums.

Entity Framework Core 6 has discontinued .NET 5 support and supports .NET 6 only. .NET 6 support has also been removed from Visual Studio 2019 Preview and is available only in Visual Studio 2022. Thus, Entity Developer supports EF Core 6 models only in the standalone and console versions, as it doesn’t yet support integration to Visual Studio 2022.

Entity Developer is a powerful ORM designer for ADO.NET Entity Framework, Entity Framework Core, NHibernate, LinqConnect, Telerik Data Access, and LINQ to SQL. It introduces new approaches for designing ORM models, boosts productivity, and facilitates the development of database applications.

To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit:

https://blog.devart.com/entity-developer-6-12-with-more-data-types-template-improvements-and-more.html

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.