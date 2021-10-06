Newly Released Virtual Assistant Training Course Could Help Moms All Over the Country Start and Grow a Successful 6 Figure Business

Louisville, KY, USA, 2021-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ — At just over a year old, Life by Design Virtual Solutions has proven that anyone with a dream and a vision can launch a successful company, even in the Covid era. Genean Roberts, CEO and owner of Life by Design Virtual Solutions, launched her business in August 2020, with the intention of servicing a few clients who needed virtual assistant services. Since then, she has been able to help over 2 dozen business owners.

We cannot believe how fast this business has grown. We had no idea the real need for the services we offer. We want to help as many small business owners as we can work less and grow faster”, says Genean.

In the past few months she also realized there is also a growing need in the area of training and consultation for other aspiring virtual assistants. That’s when she decided to develop a course teaching others how to grow their own virtual assistant business into a 6 Figure business, even if they have zero experience.

“I started my business, Life by Design Virtual Solutions, in August of 2020. It grew so quickly, hitting 6 figures in 10 months. I knew I had to share how I did it and what I learned along the way. I want all women who want something different, on their own terms, to be able to build a full time income working from home. I believe this course will create a clear path and strategy for those women.”, said Genean.

Genean’s commitment and passion for her business has allowed her to build up an amazing team who work hard on a day to day basis to ensure quality results. And she wants to teach others how to do the same.

In this course she teaches step-by-step ways that she grew her business from scratch to 6 Figures in only 10 months.

What’s in this course:

Full access to the 10 module course

Bonus 11th module

Lots of free downloads

Access to a members only Facebook group

Live weekly training in the Facebook group

What you will learn:

The different types of VA’s

What you need to set up your office

How to find the perfect niche for you

Where to find clients

How to get the clients to say yes to you

Contracts and paperwork

Getting paid!

The virtual assistant industry is in high-demand, and with this course it’s possible for anyone with a little determination to grow their business to 6 figures in 2022.

Get more information here. http://geneanroberts.com/