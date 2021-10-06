Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market : Opportunities And Challenges

The feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market is estimated to account for a value of USD 2.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2020, to reach a value of USD 2.8 billion by 2025. Increasing need of green adjuvants, improving efficiency and effectiveness of agrochemicals are some of the factors driving the growth of the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market.

By type, the clay subtype is projected to account for the largest market share in the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market during the forecast period.

The clay subtype dominated the feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers market. Clay is the most widely used mycotoxin binder in the feed industry. Clay mineral of aluminates and silicates are highly commercialized binders due to the increased awareness of consumers about their benefits, which is driving their market growth. Clay is highly effective against aflatoxins. There are many different silicates, and they all differ in mycotoxin binding.

By livestock, the poultry subtype is projected to dominate the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market during the forecast period.

The poultry segment is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing segment, in terms of livestock production. Broilers, layers, and breeders are domesticated to produce eggs and meat for commercial consumption. Growing concerns about livestock health such as improved body mass, concern about the number and quality of egg production, and enhanced feed efficiency have led to an increasing demand for the use of mycotoxin binders & modifiers in poultry feed.

By source, the inorganic segment is projected to dominate the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market during the forecast period.

The inorganic segment dominated the feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers market. Feed mycotoxin binders are mostly obtained from inorganic sources such as silicates of aluminum, sodium, potassium, and calcium. The effectiveness of inorganic mycotoxin binders depends on the chemical structure and binding properties of mycotoxin binders such as polarity and solubility.

By form, the dry form segment is projected to dominate the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market during the forecast period.

Feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers are most widely used in the dry form. Mycotoxin binders and modifiers are used in the dry form, as they mix readily with the feed ingredients and are easy to store. Moreover, in the dry form, dosage can be more accurately measured by livestock growers in comparison with the liquid form. Such factors are driving the market for the dry form of feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers.

Key players in this market include include major players such as Cargill (US), BASF (Germany), ADM (US), Bayer (Germany), Perstorp (Sweden), Chr. Hansen (Denmark). These major players in this market are focusing on increasing their presence through expansions & investments, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, and agreements. These companies have a strong presence in North America, Asia Pacific and Europe. They also have manufacturing facilities along with strong distribution networks across these regions.