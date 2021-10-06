Melrose Nameplate & Label Co Appoints New General Manager David Fabris

Oakland, California, 2021-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ — Melrose Nameplate & Label Co today announced the appointment of David Fabris as the company’s new General Manager. Mr. Fabris’s appointment will play a critical role in supporting the continued growth strategy and expansion of the recognized manufacturer of nameplates, labels, membrane switches, keypads, and displays, established in 1939.

Mr. Fabris has over 32 years of experience in the industrial printing sector, during which he mastered the art of developing multi-functional, industry-leading teams to meet the demands of the business. He is passionate about helping employees realize their professional potential through coaching, mentorship, and support, believing that every team member serves an important part in the process and is crucial to the company’s success.

At Melrose Nameplate & Label Co, Mr. Fabris will be responsible for directing all operations with several focus areas: improving the manufacturing capability in the Hayward plant (starting with die-cut components, through membrane switches and keypads, to overlays, nameplates, and labels). Mr. Fabris will also be tasked with building an organization capable of responding to an increasing volume of inquiries and supporting the display and touchscreen business.

“Melrose Nameplate & Label Co flourish in today’s global market because it operates with a focus on providing tremendous value to every customer. Combined with years of experience as a solutions provider and more than 100 engineers employed at factories across the globe. This allows Melrose to address even the most complex demands. I am thrilled to lead the company operations and enhance its manufacturing capability to secure further expansion,” said Mr. Fabris.

David will report directly to Christian Somers, President, and CEO of Melrose Nameplate & Label Co. Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Somers said, “We are excited to have David as our new General Manager. With his extensive experience in the manufacturing and sales of our products, David will play a key role in the continual success of Melrose in the US market. Collaborating closely with our worldwide team, David will help deliver critical business targets and support business expansion into new markets.”

Prior to joining Melrose Nameplate & Label Co, Mr. Fabris held several senior roles at GM Nameplate.

About Melrose Nameplate & Label Co

Melrose Nameplate & Label Co is a leading manufacturer of custom nameplates, labels, decals, membrane switches, keypads, graphic overlays, and product identification. Founded in 1939 in the historic Melrose District of Oakland, California, the company has since championed an unrivaled manufacturing process and quality, serving businesses around the world. The company has its headquarters facility in Silicon Valley.

Contact data:

Shannon Looper

info@melrose-nl.com

1-510-359-5024

www.melrose-nl.com

www.melrosesystems.com