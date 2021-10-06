Dubai Property Market Re-Emerging from Pandemic Outbreak

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ — The COVID-19 hit world nations in unprecedented manners. Like with many other industries, 2020 has been a hard year for Dubai’s property market. A once flourishing sector, the property demand, and sales declined drastically at the peak of the pandemic, with many units left unsold and projects getting shut down. However, with the widespread availability of vaccines, Dubai’s property market is also showing early signs of recovery in 2021.

According to a recent poll of housing analysts by Reuters, Dubai’s residential property market is showing some progress, with prices expected to rise modestly in the next few years. Dubai’s residential prices were forecast to have a rise of 3.0% this year and 2.5% in 2022, with the prices remaining affordable during this period.

“It is interesting to note that Dubai’s economy has bounced back faster than expected. The market conditions are quite favorable for developers, who are completing their pending projects and launching new ones to meet the demands”, says Nadir Shah, Sales Manager of Vanguard Real Estate Agency in Dubai.

The recent rise in property sales is attributed to the successful vaccination in the emirate. Along with the safety assured by the vaccinated population, visa reforms, economic stability, and government-supported FDI opportunities are also inviting investors from all around the world into the city-state. Now with Expo 2020 at the doorstep, Dubai is all set to experience an increase in real estate demand in the coming months.

“We can safely assume that Dubai’s real estate sector is looking quite promising for developers, brokers, buyers, and sellers. Big players like Sobha, Nakheel, Emaar, and Meydan are said to be in the early stages of planning new projects, specifically residential ones. Currently, waterfront apartments and villa communities are the ones with the most demand. So, we may be able to see more upcoming projects for the same”, Nadir continues.

In general, people seem to have confidence in the emirate’s post-COVID performance as a metropolitan city. A lot of expatriates and foreigners are buying second homes in the country, ensuring that they have a haven to return to during testing times.

